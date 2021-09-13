Palacios says he will appear before JGO

Posted on Sep 14 2021

The House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee will continue its hearing tomorrow, Wednesday, with Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios as its witness.

JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) confirmed yesterday that Palacios will testify at the hearing that will start at 10:30am.

The JGO, which is looking into Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels, has agreed to subpoena both Torres and Palacios.

Palacios confirmed with Saipan Tribune yesterday that he will be complying with the subpoena and attending the JGO hearing.

He said he has no lawyer and will be going by himself.

He said he received the subpoena to testify last Friday at 5pm.

The JGO’s scheduled hearing last Friday did not push through after Babauta cancelled it so they can meet with Anthony Aguon, who is counsel for Boating Safety Lt. Henry Emery Kaipat, Boating Safety officer Kevin Aldan, and other witnesses from the Department of Public Safety.

Babauta said they had to discuss some concerns first with Aguon. She said Aguon claims that some sensitive information was exposed during Kaipat’s testimony.

The JGO also intends to subpoena Torres, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero, and several others.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

