Pamintuan is latest streak runner

Share











Aaron Pamintuan has successfully barged into the door and joined the list of local run streakers after running at least a mile a day for a year last May 4.

The 26-year-old Latte Gym personal trainer said he was already running almost everyday as part of his physical fitness regimen so why not complete a 365-day streak.

“I wanted to challenge myself. I hated running, but I knew I needed cardio in my life and what better way to do it than to run,” he said.

Like other streakers before him, Pamintuan said the hardest part of the streak was just keeping yourself motivated to run every single day for an entire year.

“Life can get very busy and times occur when I don’t even want to run. It was finding the time and energy to do it. I was determined to complete it and keep it. Whatever the circumstance I was going to run regardless,” said the Liberal Arts Emphasis on Physical Education and Health graduate of Northern Marianas College.

What made Pamintuan’s streak more special is he usually runs during mid-day or the afternoon, when Saipan’s sun is at its harshest.

As far as the longest run of his streak, Pamintuan said it was when he completed a marathon and the shortest are his usual 1-milers.

“I decided to do this streak for myself. I started and finished it by myself. I dedicate this to me,” he said when asked who he’s dedicating the streak to.

Pamintuan also has no plans of retiring the streak anytime soon.

“The streak is still alive. I don’t see it ending anytime soon.

He then thanked Run Saipan president Edward Delac Cruz and Run Saipan for inspiring him to start the streak.

“Also special thanks to Nicole Deleon Guerrero for supporting me all the way,” said Pamintuan, who celebrated 365 days of running a mile a day by running 3.65 miles.

Dela Cruz said Pamintuan joins nine registered streakers under Run Saipan, namely himself, Dr. Ron Snyder, Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ali Nelson, Frank Nawaaz, Simon Necesito, J.C. Cadua, Angel San Nicolas, and Ken Abat of Guam.

“I’m proud of him. He’s one of the guys I’ve been coaching and training. I noticed he was running everyday and said he might as well ride it all the way through. It wasn’t until way later he mentioned he did stick with it,” said Dela Cruz of Pamintuan.