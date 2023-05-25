Pamintuan is latest streak runner

By
|
Posted on May 26 2023
Share

Aaron Pamintuan poses after completing his one-year run streak at the Oleai Beach Bar & Grill last May 4.(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Aaron Pamintuan has successfully barged into the door and joined the list of local run streakers after running at least a mile a day for a year last May 4.

The 26-year-old Latte Gym personal trainer said he was already running almost everyday as part of his physical fitness regimen so why not complete a 365-day streak. 

“I wanted to challenge myself. I hated running, but I knew I needed cardio in my life and what better way to do it than to run,” he said.

Like other streakers before him, Pamintuan said the hardest part of the streak was just keeping yourself motivated to run every single day for an entire year.

“Life can get very busy and times occur when I don’t even want to run. It was finding the time and energy to do it. I was determined to complete it and keep it. Whatever the circumstance I was going to run regardless,” said the Liberal Arts Emphasis on Physical Education and Health graduate of Northern Marianas College.

What made Pamintuan’s streak more special is he usually runs during mid-day or the afternoon, when Saipan’s sun is at its harshest.

As far as the longest run of his streak, Pamintuan said it was when he completed a marathon and the shortest are his usual 1-milers.  

“I decided to do this streak for myself. I started and finished it by myself. I dedicate this to me,” he said when asked who he’s dedicating the streak to.

Pamintuan also has no plans of retiring the streak anytime soon.

“The streak is still alive. I don’t see it ending anytime soon.

He then thanked Run Saipan president Edward Delac Cruz and Run Saipan for inspiring him to start the streak.

“Also special thanks to Nicole Deleon Guerrero for supporting me all the way,” said Pamintuan, who celebrated 365 days of running a mile a day by running 3.65 miles.

Dela Cruz said Pamintuan joins nine registered streakers under Run Saipan, namely himself, Dr. Ron Snyder, Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ali Nelson, Frank Nawaaz, Simon Necesito, J.C. Cadua, Angel San Nicolas, and Ken Abat of Guam.

“I’m proud of him. He’s one of the guys I’ve been coaching and training. I noticed he was running everyday and said he might as well ride it all the way through. It wasn’t until way later he mentioned he did stick with it,” said Dela Cruz of Pamintuan.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 26, 2023, 10:54 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 83%
wind speed: 8 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:42 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune