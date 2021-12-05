Pelosi asks about CNMI’s unspent, expiring $21.7M COVID relief funds

By
|
Posted on Dec 06 2021

Tag:
Share

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked about the $21.7 million out of $36.3 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds available for the CNMI and expiring on Dec. 31, 2021, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP).

When asked about this, Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres said yesterday the Department of Finance will have a response.

Sablan wrote Torres last Wednesday to tell him about Pelosi bringing to his (Sablan) attention the expiring COVID-19 relief funds. The delegate said that Pelosi asked him (Sablan) for the governor’s expenditure plan for these funds.

“It would be a tremendous loss to the Commonwealth if you were unable to spend all the relief aid Congress has provided you,” Sablan told Torres.

He said future funding will be more difficult to obtain if the CNMI government has a track record of not fully utilizing the money allocated to money.

The delegate asked Torres to provide him with his plan of expenditure for the remaining $21.7 million of Coronavirus Relief Funds, so that he can give that information to Pelosi and ensure that this federal aid continues.

The delegate said the CNMI was originally awarded $36.3 million from the CARES Act, U.S. Public 116-136, which was enacted in March 2020.

He said the funds are to be used for unbudgeted expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency during 2020.

Yet as of Sept. 30, 2021, Torres had only spent $14.6 million or 40.2% of his original allotment, according to the data collected by the federal Pandemic Oversight agency, Sablan said.

By comparison, the Guam governor has spent all that territory’s Coronavirus Relief Fund allotment, Sablan added.

He said the American Samoa governor had used 90% as of Sept. 30, 2021.

“The Commonwealth is lagging far behind,” Sablan said.

He also noted that, in reviewing the list of businesses and government agencies that shared in the $14.6 million that Torres did spend, he does not find the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., which had significant, unbudgeted expenses during the initial year of the pandemic.

The delegate said the Public School System too would have had significant, unexpected expenses as students and teachers transitioned to working from home during that period of time.

“Yet none of the $36.3 million at your disposal seems to have gone to education,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

CNMI bids farewell to PH honorary consul

Posted On Dec 06 2021
, By
0

CNMI sees fuel price rollback three weeks in a row

Posted On Dec 03 2021
, By
0

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021
, By
0

Hyatt Regency Saipan: Caring for people

Posted On Dec 01 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, rate your level of anxiety regarding the increasing number of community cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 6, 2021

Posted On Dec 06 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 3, 2021

Posted On Dec 03 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 30, 2021

Posted On Nov 30 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 6, 2021, 5:33 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:30 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune