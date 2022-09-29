Peredo bids Saipan ‘paalam’

Share











Many time most valuable player Ehroll Peredo is leaving his home of nearly 30 years when he and his family relocate to Lakewood, Washington.

The 43-year-old star forward said he and his wife, Girlie, and two of their children—6-year-old Axel 6 and 10-year-old Ashton—will be flying to the U.S. mainland tomorrow. Nineteen-year-old Ashanti will follow them in July to continue her studies in Portland.

They will be reunited with daughter Christie Ann, 20 years old, in Washington, while 21-year-old Althea Mae lives in Guam.

Peredo said his most memorable game on Saipan was the 2007 championship when his Jeremiah team upset Daniel to hoist the Genesis Invitational Cup.



“It’s because we defeated an undefeated team for the championship and I also happened to win Finals MVP,” he said.

His Prospects team in the United Basketball Association in 2010 is also close to the heart of the longtime IT&E employee.

“Only three teams beat us during the regular season—Docomo, Exterminator, and Ol’Aces. Then we were able to get revenge because we defeated Docomo in the first round then Exterminator in the semis before we swept Ol’Aces in the finals, 2-0,” said the longtime Team Blue Haus Ali’i mainstay.

Aside from winning multiple championships and taking home a slew of regular season and finals MVPs, Peredo was also a regular fixture in the mythical five of almost all the leagues he joined. The 5’10” winger has also won best in rebounds, best in blocks, and scoring titles on many occasions.

“My favorite is my best in blocks award because that means you play both sides of the court, not only scoring,” he said.

Peredo demurred in disclosing his favorite teammates because in his own admission he’s played with great players through the years and he doesn’t want to pick just one or two and offend some.

The Bulacan, Philippines native, who first arrived on Saipan in 1993, said he will surely miss the basketball leagues on island when he finally bids his second home goodbye tomorrow.

“Since 1998 until now I’m still playing in the open league. So, that’s why that is probably what I’ll miss the most. I will also miss Saipan’s pristine beaches and of course it’s warm and loving people,” said Peredo.

Before boarding a plane to start the next chapter of his and his family’s life, Peredo has this message to teammates and friends on Saipan:

“We’ll miss you guys and for my teammates it’s a shame that I can no longer help you guys reach your goals but I will always be here to support you,” he said.

Peredo also leaves on Saipan two of his basketball-playing brothers, Richard and Badong.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my kids. Take care, the two boys will miss you. Hope someday you will follow us in the states so we’ll all be together again like the old days,” was Peredo’s message to older brother Richard.

For Badong, he greeted him with a very happy birthday after the youngest of the Peredo brothers celebrated his birthday yesterday.