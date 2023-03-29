Pet of the Week: Brooke

By
|
Posted on Mar 30 2023
Share

Brooke is a beautiful 1-year-old female dog who is in search of her forever home and is sure to make a great addition to any family.

This sweet pup was found as a stray, wandering the streets alone and scared. Fortunately, a kind-hearted animal lover found her and brought her to the Mayor’s Dog shelter. Since then, Brooke has been patiently waiting for a loving family to come and take her home, and she will wiggle her whole body every time people visit or volunteer at the shelter and walk past her kennel.

Despite her rough start in life, Brook is a happy and friendly dog who loves to play and cuddle. She is a medium-sized dog with soft, silky fur and beautiful brown eyes that will melt your heart.

Brooke enjoys going for walks, runs, and hikes. She is full of energy and would be an excellent companion for someone who enjoys an active lifestyle. However, she also loves to relax and snuggle up with her humans after a long day of play.

Brooke has a very sweet and affectionate personality and loves people of all ages. She is good with other dogs and could potentially live with a furry sibling. However, she has not been tested with cats, so a home without feline friends may be best for her.

Brooke is a wonderful dog who deserves a loving family to call her own. With her playful personality and loyal nature, she is sure to bring joy and happiness to any home. If you are looking for a furry companion, consider opening your heart and your home to Brook. You won’t regret it!

If you are interested in adopting Brooke and giving her the loving home she deserves, don’t hesitate to contact the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido for more information. She would make a great addition to any family!

Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS). You can also make your way to the shelter to check out more dogs available for adoption!

***
Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, founder of the Saipan Humane Society, in collaboration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 30, 2023, 6:08 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
25°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune