Pet of the Week: Brooke

Share











Brooke is a beautiful 1-year-old female dog who is in search of her forever home and is sure to make a great addition to any family.

This sweet pup was found as a stray, wandering the streets alone and scared. Fortunately, a kind-hearted animal lover found her and brought her to the Mayor’s Dog shelter. Since then, Brooke has been patiently waiting for a loving family to come and take her home, and she will wiggle her whole body every time people visit or volunteer at the shelter and walk past her kennel.

Despite her rough start in life, Brook is a happy and friendly dog who loves to play and cuddle. She is a medium-sized dog with soft, silky fur and beautiful brown eyes that will melt your heart.

Brooke enjoys going for walks, runs, and hikes. She is full of energy and would be an excellent companion for someone who enjoys an active lifestyle. However, she also loves to relax and snuggle up with her humans after a long day of play.

Brooke has a very sweet and affectionate personality and loves people of all ages. She is good with other dogs and could potentially live with a furry sibling. However, she has not been tested with cats, so a home without feline friends may be best for her.

Brooke is a wonderful dog who deserves a loving family to call her own. With her playful personality and loyal nature, she is sure to bring joy and happiness to any home. If you are looking for a furry companion, consider opening your heart and your home to Brook. You won’t regret it!

If you are interested in adopting Brooke and giving her the loving home she deserves, don’t hesitate to contact the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido for more information. She would make a great addition to any family!

Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS). You can also make your way to the shelter to check out more dogs available for adoption!

***

Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, founder of the Saipan Humane Society, in collaboration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!