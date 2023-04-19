Pet of the Week: Maia

Share











Meet Maia, a playful puppy who is eagerly awaiting her forever home! She is approximately 4 to 5 months old and is full of energy and loves to explore, and she has a unique personality that will surely steal your heart.

Maia is a fluffy, black and tan mixed breed puppy with soulful brown eyes and classic bonnie ears. She is a curious and adventurous pup who loves to investigate her surroundings. Maia is always up for playtime and enjoys chasing toys and playing with her siblings. She is also a quick learner and is eager to please, making her an ideal candidate for training.

She is in good health and has received her initial vaccinations. She is also on track with her potty training, although she and her siblings may still need some reinforcement and guidance as they continue to grow and develop. She will require regular veterinary care, including vaccinations, spaying, and ongoing preventative care, to ensure her lifelong health and happiness.

As with any puppy, it’s important to consider the commitment and responsibility that comes with pet ownership. Puppies require time, patience, and training to become well-adjusted and obedient adult dogs. Potential adopters should be prepared to provide a safe and loving environment, plenty of exercise and mental stimulation, and ongoing veterinary care for these precious puppies.

If you’re interested in adopting Maia, contact the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido for more information as they are currently with a foster family. Adopting a puppy is a rewarding experience that will bring joy and companionship to your life for years to come, and Maia is eager to become a cherished member of her new family. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to welcome this cute puppy into your heart and home!

Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS). You can also make your way to the shelter to check out more dogs available for adoption!

Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, founder of the Saipan Humane Society, in collaboration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!