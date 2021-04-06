‘Pfizer vaccine still highly effective after 6 months’

Share











Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muña says a recent study of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine being highly effective after six months of taking the second dose of the vaccine is promising.

In a text interview with Muña, she agrees that it is encouraging that more people are getting vaccinated, knowing that the vaccine will still be effective six months after getting the second dose.

In light of this news, Muña says more data will become available with more individuals getting vaccinated.

“The data shows how effective the vaccines are and results are being confirmed. We anticipate learning more about the other vaccines as they become available, [but] we should be mindful that this is being released due to more confirmed data,” said Muña.

According to several media sources, Pfizer/BioNTech said the ongoing phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine confirms that its protection remains high for at least six months after the second dose.

In addition, vaccine experts say the vaccine protection will likely lasts even longer than that, but as of now, the data is showing it provides good protection six months after people are vaccinated.

News sources quote Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as saying that only time will tell if the vaccines will be effective longer than six months but those who have been vaccinated will know that the vaccine is there at least six months.