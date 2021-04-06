  • Mobil Smiles Reward

‘Pfizer vaccine still highly effective after 6 months’

By
|
Posted on Apr 07 2021
Share

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muña says a recent study of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine being highly effective after six months of taking the second dose of the vaccine is promising.

In a text interview with Muña, she agrees that it is encouraging that more people are getting vaccinated, knowing that the vaccine will still be effective six months after getting the second dose.

In light of this news, Muña says more data will become available with more individuals getting vaccinated.

“The data shows how effective the vaccines are and results are being confirmed. We anticipate learning more about the other vaccines as they become available, [but] we should be mindful that this is being released due to more confirmed data,” said Muña.

According to several media sources, Pfizer/BioNTech said the ongoing phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine confirms that its protection remains high for at least six months after the second dose.

In addition, vaccine experts say the vaccine protection will likely lasts even longer than that, but as of now, the data is showing it provides good protection six months after people are vaccinated.

News sources quote Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as saying that only time will tell if the vaccines will be effective longer than six months but those who have been vaccinated will know that the vaccine is there at least six months.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 7, 2021

Posted On Apr 07 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2021

Posted On Apr 06 2021

Community Briefs - April 2, 2021

Posted On Apr 02 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Apr 01 2021
schmidt

Schmidt Ocean Institute acquires new research vessel to expand ability to explore, research the ocean

Posted On Mar 25 2021
universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 7, 2021, 7:54 PM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune