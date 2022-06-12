Pharmin wins second gold medal in high jump

Share











The CNMI’s Orrin Pharmin capped his last day of competition in the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships with another gold medal after winning the masters high jump last Saturday in Mackay, Australia.

Pharmin topped his age group with a leap of 1.53m. On Saturday, the As Lito resident also collected a bronze in the javelin after throwing for 35.31.

The gold in the high jump and bronze in the javelin adds to his gold medal in the 110m hurdles and silver medals in the shotput, 60m, 100m, 200m, and 400m.

Pharmin ran and jumped the 110m hurdles in 23.37. His shotput was recorded at a length of 8.60, while he ran the 60m, 100m, 200, and 400m in 7.74, 12.02, 26.02, and 60.07, respectively.

“I feel so blessed and grateful for every medal I got for the CNMI. It was a tiring and long day for me as I competed all day in the morning to the afternoon,” said Pharmin immediately after competing last Friday.

Pharmin earlier said his faith is what keeps him going despite the hectic schedule of the masters events in the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships in the Land Down Under.

“I’m managing it one day at a time through God’s blessings and doing what I can do to help our CNMI through athletics. Aside from the God, my son, Darrion Joseph, my families, and my sponsor Latte Built Fitness, I dedicate my 60m run to Tyrone Omar and my 110m hurdles to my coach, Elias Rangamar,” he said, while also thanking Northern Marianas Athletics for sending him to Australia.

Aside from Pharmin, also medaling during the five-day meet were Tania Tan and Tiana Cabrera. Tan won gold in the 10-kilometer run (41:15.60) and settled for silver in her favorite 5-km event (19:31.01). Cabrera, for her, part bagged a bronze medal in the 3,000m run (13:23.29).

Michael Mancao also took part in the 3,000m steeplechase and 800m run, running a 13:10.23 and 2:22.61, respectively. Zarinae Sapong finished the 100m with a time of 13.04 and the 200m in 27.64, while Liamwar Rangamar’s longest throw in the javelin was 30.29m.

In all, CNMI national athletics coach Dr. Ron Snyder said Team CNMI earned a total of 36 points competing in the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships. Tan had 18 points, Cabrera and Mancao scored 7 points apiece, and Rangamar earned 4 points. Snyder added that Sapong qualified for the 100m but not as a point scorer.

He also explained that Pharmin’s points didn’t count for Team CNMI since he is running as a masters athlete. “They are individual entrants and not considered by the Oceania Athletics Association as part of the team for scoring purposes,” said Snyder.