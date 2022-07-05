PIC offers summer promo for families

By
|
Posted on Jul 06 2022

Tag:
Share

With Pacific Islands Club’s 2022 Summer Family Membership Special, you and your family can be sure to stay cool and have fun this summer with full waterpark amenity access and discounts.

From now until Aug. 31, 2022, starting at a one-time payment of $1,299 for one adult and one child, and $499 per additional person 4 years old and above, you will have access to the waterpark, Riverpark, waterslides, Hinemlu Fitness Center, Beach Center, Climbing Wall, windsurfing, sailing, snorkeling, Tennis Center, archery, golf range, mini golf, Kids’ Club, Siheky’s Playhouse, beach volleyball, gameroom, basketball, sports lessons, and other activities.

Along with full amenity access, members will have discounts as well. You are eligible for a 30% discount at any Food and Beverage outlet (which includes one guest per member), $38/adult, $35/Child “Day Guest 3 Pass” per guest (local ID required), $20 Guest Waterpark Pass (local ID required, maximum four per day per member), $5 per day tennis access per guest (four guests per member). Towels and lockers are available for a $10 deposit per towel or towel/locker combination.

Reymark Castro, who is the Sports, Entertainment, and Activities manager at PIC, is encouraging families to join. “Kids [are] out of school. There’s pretty much very limited things to do out there while they’re not in school, and they’re looking for things to do…”

In addition to having access to PIC’s facilities besides the hotel rooms, included in the package is the choice for parents to leave their child or children at the Kids’ Club. “What really is the best part of this Summer Family Membership is because of the Kids’ Club. [Parents] can drop off their kids at 10am. We watch them all the way until they [parents] pick them up at five [in the afternoon] so they can go to work with no worries, because we’re there watching them as their counselor or their teachers,” he said.

He assured that all their PIC Clubmates are trained. “Our main duty here at PIC as a Clubmate is being a lifeguard. We’re walking AEDs. We are trained to save lives. But, most importantly, we are trained to prevent stuff from happening. Whoever we’re dealing with can have a fun, safe, and memorable experience. And that’s why I’m very confident that if you leave your kids with us in the Kid’s Club, they’re safe and they’re having fun,” said Castro.

He concedes that the membership fee might be a sticking point “but I think it’s very practical. You don’t find this kind of deal anywhere else and your kids are for sure going to have this as one of [their] most memorable experiences. They will learn as well, because we do have a lot of activities here. They’re not going to stop moving, and by the time you pick them up, they’re going to be sleeping in your car…and you can do whatever you need to do…after work.”

Castro said that they are also able to give lessons on beach activities such as windsurfing and kayaking. 

As of now, the promotion is only until Aug. 31, 2022, but will be changed by management if needed.

For more information, call 234-7976 or send an email to dennis.tababa@picsaipan.com.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Summit at PIC caps Women’s Month celebration

Posted On Apr 01 2022
, By
0

Man allegedly trespassed at PIC quarantine facility

Posted On Nov 19 2021
, By
0

PIC reopens its waterpark this Saturday

Posted On Jun 18 2021
, By
0

E-Land Group execs, PIC employees clean Pak Pak Beach

Posted On Jun 14 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you received your $500 stimulus card yet?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 29, 2022

Posted On Jun 29 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 6, 2022, 6:09 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:52 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune