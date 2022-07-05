PIC offers summer promo for families

Share











With Pacific Islands Club’s 2022 Summer Family Membership Special, you and your family can be sure to stay cool and have fun this summer with full waterpark amenity access and discounts.

From now until Aug. 31, 2022, starting at a one-time payment of $1,299 for one adult and one child, and $499 per additional person 4 years old and above, you will have access to the waterpark, Riverpark, waterslides, Hinemlu Fitness Center, Beach Center, Climbing Wall, windsurfing, sailing, snorkeling, Tennis Center, archery, golf range, mini golf, Kids’ Club, Siheky’s Playhouse, beach volleyball, gameroom, basketball, sports lessons, and other activities.

Along with full amenity access, members will have discounts as well. You are eligible for a 30% discount at any Food and Beverage outlet (which includes one guest per member), $38/adult, $35/Child “Day Guest 3 Pass” per guest (local ID required), $20 Guest Waterpark Pass (local ID required, maximum four per day per member), $5 per day tennis access per guest (four guests per member). Towels and lockers are available for a $10 deposit per towel or towel/locker combination.

Reymark Castro, who is the Sports, Entertainment, and Activities manager at PIC, is encouraging families to join. “Kids [are] out of school. There’s pretty much very limited things to do out there while they’re not in school, and they’re looking for things to do…”

In addition to having access to PIC’s facilities besides the hotel rooms, included in the package is the choice for parents to leave their child or children at the Kids’ Club. “What really is the best part of this Summer Family Membership is because of the Kids’ Club. [Parents] can drop off their kids at 10am. We watch them all the way until they [parents] pick them up at five [in the afternoon] so they can go to work with no worries, because we’re there watching them as their counselor or their teachers,” he said.

He assured that all their PIC Clubmates are trained. “Our main duty here at PIC as a Clubmate is being a lifeguard. We’re walking AEDs. We are trained to save lives. But, most importantly, we are trained to prevent stuff from happening. Whoever we’re dealing with can have a fun, safe, and memorable experience. And that’s why I’m very confident that if you leave your kids with us in the Kid’s Club, they’re safe and they’re having fun,” said Castro.

He concedes that the membership fee might be a sticking point “but I think it’s very practical. You don’t find this kind of deal anywhere else and your kids are for sure going to have this as one of [their] most memorable experiences. They will learn as well, because we do have a lot of activities here. They’re not going to stop moving, and by the time you pick them up, they’re going to be sleeping in your car…and you can do whatever you need to do…after work.”

Castro said that they are also able to give lessons on beach activities such as windsurfing and kayaking.

As of now, the promotion is only until Aug. 31, 2022, but will be changed by management if needed.

For more information, call 234-7976 or send an email to dennis.tababa@picsaipan.com.