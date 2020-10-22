PIC opens rooms and waterpark tomorrow

Posted on Oct 23 2020

Having a staycation weekend is a possibility once again at Pacific Island Club in San Antonio as they reopen room accommodations and a portion of its famous waterpark starting tomorrow.

These amenities were suspended due to COVID 19 concerns but, because of persistent local demand, PIC is once again making available to the community undisturbed fun with family and friends.

“We reopen the local-loved waterpark partially during the weekends—Saturdays and Sundays—beginning Oct. 24. In conjunction with the pool operations, the second and third floor rooms, Clubmate activities, and sports and beach activities will also open for local use,” said Sales and Marketing manager Katy Hung.

“The first pools to open are the Activity Pool and Siheky Splash Pool and we are offering local residents $25 for a day-pass for adults and $15 for children. With the day-pass, you can also sign up for beach lessons with Clubmates, such as windsurfing classes, water aerobics, and so on. …The fun is extended to PIC sport facilities and beach activities for free, including mini golf, tennis court, archery, kayaking, beach volleyball, etc.,” Hung added.

A pool-pass with Magellan Bruch Combo is only $39 for adults and $24 for children. If you feel one day at the pools is not enough, PIC has another option. “For only $160 (one night and inclusive of tax), families and friends can avail of the ‘Superior Room Package,’ which is one night stay (inclusive of tax) and pool-pass for two days for up to four persons,” Hung said.

“This local room promotion not only allows you to utilize all the available facilities at PIC, but also offers benefits like breakfast for two, 10am check-in and 3pm check-out, 20% discount at the Buoy Bar, 30% discount at The Magellan Brunch, and 50% discount at Seaside Grill Happy Hour. Room check-in is only available on Saturdays,” Hung added.

Other places to explore at PIC are The Galley, the Seaside Grill, and Sunday brunch at The Magellan. Lunch at The Galley is open from Monday to Friday, 11am-2pm. Seaside Grill Sunset, which opened in August, is open from Thursday to Saturday, with an extended happy hour from 5pm to 9pm.

A wide array of international and local dishes is one of the reasons to have Sunday brunch at The Magellan. Aside from treating your taste buds to different flavors, the restaurant is family-friendly because it is spacious and brunch is reasonably priced. With local discount, the Sunday Family Brunch is only $30 for adults and $15 for child.

For reservations and inquiry, call (670) 234-7976 Ext. #2 from 8am to 5pm on Monday to Friday and Sunday and all day on Saturday.

Bea Cabrera
