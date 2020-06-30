PIC’s ‘Sharing Seeds’ proceeds go to Karidat

Share







The management of Pacific Islands Club in San Antonio donated a total of $10,525 that came from PIC’s Sharing Seeds program to its selected beneficiary, Karidat Social Service, last June 30 at PIC.

The Sharing Seeds program is a charity campaign in which the guest of the resort pays an entry fee of $1 to $10 as a donation. Those who participate in the program learn the value of sharing and the joy of charity or goodwill, while also enjoying their vacation.

According to Lindsay Ahn, E-Land’s corporate social responsibility manager, the Sharing Seeds program funds were originally supposed to go to the Beautiful Store Foundation in Korea, which is the official partner of the program; however, this year the management of PIC Saipan convinced their company to have the funds donated locally.

“This is a donation from our guests, and we have a responsibility to make sure it serves the right purpose on behalf of them. We acknowledge Karidat’s continued commitment to aid families in needs, especially in times like these,” said Gloria Cavanagh, general manager of PIC Saipan.

Cavanagh added that the impact of COVID-19 will last for an unknown period of time in many ways and on many levels and that PIC’s guests would be content with this decision as they can be a part of a good cause by helping people of the island they love.

The $10,525 donation was the total amount collected from 2018 to early 2020; most of the donors were tourists from Korea. The funds will be designated to Karidat’s family services program, which provides aid to families experiencing economic hardship.

PIC Saipan served as a quarantine site until recently. Along with its sister hotels—Kensington Hotel Saipan and Coral Ocean Golf Resort—it has also donated relief goods and care packages that were distributed to the public and health care front-liners earlier this year.