PIC’s ‘Sharing Seeds’ proceeds go to Karidat

By
|
Posted on Jul 01 2020

Tag:
Share

Lauri Ogumoro, executive director of Karidat Social Services, sixth from left, poses with the Gloria Cavanagh, Pacific Island’s Club general manager, second from left, Dennis Seo, assistant general manager of PIC, third from left, and Brian Shin, chief executive officer of Micronesia Resort Inc. (Kensington Hotel Saipan), eighth from left, after receiving the $10,525 donation that came from PIC’s Sharing Seeds program last June 30 at PIC in San Antonio. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The management of Pacific Islands Club in San Antonio donated a total of $10,525 that came from PIC’s Sharing Seeds program to its selected beneficiary, Karidat Social Service, last June 30 at PIC.

The Sharing Seeds program is a charity campaign in which the guest of the resort pays an entry fee of $1 to $10 as a donation. Those who participate in the program learn the value of sharing and the joy of charity or goodwill, while also enjoying their vacation.

According to Lindsay Ahn, E-Land’s corporate social responsibility manager, the Sharing Seeds program funds were originally supposed to go to the Beautiful Store Foundation in Korea, which is the official partner of the program; however, this year the management of PIC Saipan convinced their company to have the funds donated locally.

“This is a donation from our guests, and we have a responsibility to make sure it serves the right purpose on behalf of them. We acknowledge Karidat’s continued commitment to aid families in needs, especially in times like these,” said Gloria Cavanagh, general manager of PIC Saipan.

Cavanagh added that the impact of COVID-19 will last for an unknown period of time in many ways and on many levels and that PIC’s guests would be content with this decision as they can be a part of a good cause by helping people of the island they love.

The $10,525 donation was the total amount collected from 2018 to early 2020; most of the donors were tourists from Korea. The funds will be designated to Karidat’s family services program, which provides aid to families experiencing economic hardship.

PIC Saipan served as a quarantine site until recently. Along with its sister hotels—Kensington Hotel Saipan and Coral Ocean Golf Resort—it has also donated relief goods and care packages that were distributed to the public and health care front-liners earlier this year.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

Rota resident brought to PIC

Posted On Jun 16 2020
, By
0

NMI asks FEMA for $38M reimbursement

Posted On Jun 03 2020
, By

20-plus in quarantine at PIC

Posted On May 04 2020
, By

‘If not for new deadline, PIC culinary would have suffered’

Posted On Oct 14 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 19, 2020

Posted On Jun 19 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - JUNE 18, 2020

Posted On Jun 18 2020

Community Briefs - June 16, 020

Posted On Jun 16 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 1, 2020, 5:54 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 5 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:51 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune