Playoff pairings set in MS hoops
The IT&E Interscholastic Girls Middle School Basketball League will enter its playoff round starting today after concluding its round-robin phase last Wednesday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.
Grace Christian Academy garneted the No. 1 spot after going 7-0. The Lady Eagles will face Tanapag Middle School, which has failed to win a game so far this season. Hopwood Middle School 2 is seeded No. 2 after finishing with a 6-1 record and will square off against sister team and seventh seed Hopwood 1 (2-5). No. 3 Francisco M. Sablan Middle School (5-2) will challenge No. 6 Mt. Carmel School (2-5), while Dandan Middle School (4-3) will test the mettle of Saipan Community School (2-5) in a No. 4-No. 5 matchup.
The Lady Tsunamis, Lady Knights, and Lady Hilitais 1 all finished with identical win-loss records, but the former had a superior quotient and Hopwood 1 had the most inferior quotient.
In games played Wednesday, DMS closed the regular season on a high note with a 19-2 over Hopwood 1 in the first game. Priscilla Tomokane led the team with 9 points.
FMS scored win No. 4 with a 14-3 thrashing of SCS. Sierra Manahane was the highest pointer in the game with 6 points.
The third game then saw Hopwood 2 keep Tanapag winless with a 30-4 victory. Kialeen Leemarvin continued her hot-scoring spree with 8 markers.
FMS then then formally secured the third spot with a 11-9 nipping of Mt. Carmel. Tenaesha Diaz paced the team with 9 points.
First Game
DMS 19 – Tomokane 9, Reyes 4, George 2, Yamada 2.
HMS 1 2 – Ferrer 2.
Scoring by halves: 9-0, 19-2.
Second Game
FMS 14 – Manahane 6, Saralu 4, Shorey 2, Taisakan 2.
SCS 3 – Bacani 3.
Scoring by halves: 6-2, 14-3
Third Game
HMS 2 30 – Leemarvin 8, Daikichy 6, Sonoda 4, Saures 2, Christopher 2, Manas 2, Lisua 2, Taisague 2, Yleisa 2.
TMS 4 – Camacho 3.
Scoring by halves: 20-2, 30-4.
Fourth Game
FMS 11 – Diaz 9, Taisakan 2.
MCS 9 – Estella 4, Pangelinan 3, Backe 2.
Scoring by halves: 9-6, 11-9.