Playoff pairings set in MS hoops

Hopwood Middle School 2’s Kialeen Leemarvin takes a look at the basket before making a shot during their game against Tanapag Middle School in the IT&E Interscholastic Basketball League last Wednesday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

The IT&E Interscholastic Girls Middle School Basketball League will enter its playoff round starting today after concluding its round-robin phase last Wednesday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

Grace Christian Academy garneted the No. 1 spot after going 7-0. The Lady Eagles will face Tanapag Middle School, which has failed to win a game so far this season. Hopwood Middle School 2 is seeded No. 2 after finishing with a 6-1 record and will square off against sister team and seventh seed Hopwood 1 (2-5). No. 3 Francisco M. Sablan Middle School (5-2) will challenge No. 6 Mt. Carmel School (2-5), while Dandan Middle School (4-3) will test the mettle of Saipan Community School (2-5) in a No. 4-No. 5 matchup.

The Lady Tsunamis, Lady Knights, and Lady Hilitais 1 all finished with identical win-loss records, but the former had a superior quotient and Hopwood 1 had the most inferior quotient.

In games played Wednesday, DMS closed the regular season on a high note with a 19-2 over Hopwood 1 in the first game. Priscilla Tomokane led the team with 9 points.

FMS scored win No. 4 with a 14-3 thrashing of SCS. Sierra Manahane was the highest pointer in the game with 6 points.

The third game then saw Hopwood 2 keep Tanapag winless with a 30-4 victory. Kialeen Leemarvin continued her hot-scoring spree with 8 markers.

FMS then then formally secured the third spot with a 11-9 nipping of Mt. Carmel. Tenaesha Diaz paced the team with 9 points.

First Game
DMS 19 – Tomokane 9, Reyes 4, George 2, Yamada 2.

HMS 1 2 – Ferrer 2.

Scoring by halves: 9-0, 19-2.

Second Game
FMS 14 – Manahane 6, Saralu 4, Shorey 2, Taisakan 2.

SCS 3 – Bacani 3.

Scoring by halves: 6-2, 14-3

Third Game
HMS 2 30 – Leemarvin 8, Daikichy 6, Sonoda 4, Saures 2, Christopher 2, Manas 2, Lisua 2, Taisague 2, Yleisa 2.

TMS 4 – Camacho 3.

Scoring by halves: 20-2, 30-4.

Fourth Game
FMS 11 – Diaz 9, Taisakan 2.

MCS 9 – Estella 4, Pangelinan 3, Backe 2.

Scoring by halves: 9-6, 11-9.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

