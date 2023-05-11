Plumeria Steakhouse introduces ‘happier hour’

Share











Plumeria Steakhouse will be introducing “happier hour” starting this week.

General manager Steve Hang said it’s called that because instead of happy hour, which is typically 5pm-7pm, happier hour begins at 5:30pm and lasts until closing time at 9:30pm.

As usual, a special menu with discounted pricing will be available for customers during happier hour at Plumeria Steakhouse.

“Other places, their happy hour ends at 7pm, but our’s will have discounts on the alcohol and discounts on the food until 9:30pm,” said Jang.

Plumeria Steakhouse will also have a special Mother’s Day dinner this Sunday.

Jang said the special Mother’s Day dinner comes with mashed potato, grilled vegetables, soup, salad, and ice tea.

“The brisket is going to be prepared for more than 48 hours—including 16 hours of continuous smoking with four different types of wood flavors like hickory and cherry wood—and the seafood will be made up of scallops and shrimps,” he said.

Plumeria Steakhouse will also be adorned with Mother’s Day decorations and even a special chair fit for a queen for families who want to capture the moment in their social media pages.

As an added treat, Plumeria Steakhouse will also be giving mothers who dine with them on Sunday evening a special surprise gift for Mother’s Day.

Jang said mothers who want to celebrate their special day earlier can come to Plumeria Steakhouse for breakfast or lunch, as the Garapan restaurant will save them the effort and time preparing those meals with their unbeatable $6.95 breakfast and delectable $11.95 lunch specials.

The Mother’s Day special dinner is from 5:30pm to 10pm and the price will be announced soon at Plumeria Steakhouse’s social media platforms.

The $6.95 breakfast is available from 7am to 10:30am everyday with last order at 10:30am, while lunch specials are offered from 11am to 2pm.

Plumeria Steakhouse is located along Beach Road, where the 1959 Bonanza Airplane is located. Look for the one with the airplane landmark in Garapan. For more information or for reservations, call (670) 233-5454 or check out Plumeria Steakhouse on Facebook.