PNG wins first medal of the Games

By
|
Posted on Jun 20 2022

Tag:
Share

V.-Apisah

Papua New Guinea won the first medal of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 after its women’s team struck gold in the tennis competition Saturday at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.

Pitted against fellow powerhouse Fiji, the women’s team led by Abigail Tere-Apisah and her nieces—Violet and Patricia—overwhelmed their opponents, 2-0, in the finals.

Tere-Apisah, who once was ranked as high as No. 276 in the WTA Tour, kicked things off for PNG by blanking Ruby Coffin, 6-0, 6-0.

Violet then turned red to secure the tie after beating Saoirse Breen, 6-2, 6-1, to the delight of the PNG crowd who quickly erupted in celebration.

Tere-Apisah, who just nine months ago became a new mother, said getting the first gold medal of the Games is special for the team.

Tere-Apisah

“It’s nice to know that we got the first gold medal of the Games. So that’s extra special. I’m just so happy the past couple of months putting in the work on the court and it’s so nice to be back and competing, now as a mom and doing it for my country, my son, and my family,” said the 29-year-old from Port Moresby.

Violet, who actually was PNG’s No. 1, said the gold medal was made more special since she won with family.

“Feels great and to do it alongside my family it’s a great experience. My aunt started it all and I’ve always looked up to her and I’m just trying to follow in her footsteps,” said the 22-year-old would-be transferee to Texas Christian University.

PNG tennis coach Mark Lewis said the gold medal in the Games is a culmination of all the hard work and perseverance PNG Tennis went through the past seven years.

The Papua New Guinea Women’s National Team poses with their coaches after winning the gold medal in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 last Saturday at the American Memorial Park tennis court.(MARK RABAGO)

“First medal here and first visit to this beautiful island. I’ve been involved with PNG since 2015 where we turned around tennis in that nation…This group has been together since 2015. Some of these players have been with us since 2015 like Matthew Stubbings and the Apisah family is legendary in tennis and they’re unbelievable. They just lost a grandad but the network has stayed together.”
For
Lewis, PNG Tennis’ success proves that conquering the plague of sedentary youth glued to their mobile phone and game consoles can be won.

“The biggest thing that’s coming out of the Games moving around the Pacific is that everywhere I go is I keep talking to the countries to recognize the development of children.”

He said there’s two things in the Pacific that need to be pushed—one is education and two is involvement in sports.

“I listened to a mom apologize to me yesterday because her daughter couldn’t catch the ball when it was rolled to her at the side and it’s her first experience as a ball girl…That’s an indictment on all of us to reach out to our political groups, our businesses, our sporting network, our education network as children need to get off the screen and back to hand-and-eye exercises.”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

NMI vs PNG in beach volleyball

Posted On Jul 04 2019
, By
0

Sakovich honored in PNG

Posted On Jun 28 2018
, By
0

CNMI swimmers off to PNG

Posted On Jun 21 2018
, By

Quake death toll at 55 as aftershock hits PNG

Posted On Mar 08 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Given a choice, how would you watch any Pacific Mini Games match: online or in-person?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 20, 2022, 9:13 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune