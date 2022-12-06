Pohnpei’s Marstella E. Jack is PIANGO’s new board chair

Marstella E. Jack

The Pacific Islands Association of Non-governmental Organizations, or PIANGO, has announced the appointment of Pohnpei-based attorney Marstella E. Jack to the chairmanship of its governing body during the 9th PIANGO Council held at the Tokatoka Resort in Nadi, Fiji on Nov. 24, 2022.

Twenty of the 24-member country representatives of the PIANGO network attended the meeting of the Council, the organization’s supreme governing body, that is held every three years.

“I see my new role as a commitment to strengthening the role of our members across the region to ensure inclusive, equal and effective participation from a wide range of development actors,” Jack said.

Jack will lead PIANGO for the next three years, taking over from Inia Barry of Development Services Exchange, the national NGO umbrella body in the Solomon Islands.

Jack brings 20 years of experience in trial advocacy work, legal drafting, legal research and community awareness legal advocacy work to her position and has served in various capacities in both the public and civil society sectors in the Federal States of Micronesia.

Her prior experience includes working in foreign service for seven years and served three years as head of the FSM Division for Information and Research where she analyzed current global events for foreign policy advice and national foreign policy formulation. Jack also has extensive knowledge of international legal instruments and processes.

As a government attorney for more than 10 years, Jack provided legal advice on international legal instruments and their impact on domestic policies and practices, as well as legal opinions on domestic legislation. She also has experience as a trial attorney.

Jack, who is a board member of the FSM Alliance of NGOs, or FANGO, a member of PIANGO’s network, plans “to build the network and promote collaboration among CSOs and other development partners,” she added.

“I am deeply humbled with the show of confidence to chair the PIANGO board for the next three years,” Jack said, “and am looking forward to leading this board that has a solid representation of women and men, a good foundation for diverse perspectives to guide the oversight role of the organization.”

In addition to guiding the strategic direction of PIANGO, her responsibilities include the welfare of the organization’s staff, taking into account that their performance is the reflection of her leadership, and seeking and securing funding opportunities to better position PIANGO and its members.

The board also elected Drew Havea of the Civil Society Forum of Tonga as the new deputy chair; Kiribati Association of NGOs president Tereeao Teingiia Ratite as the board secretary; and Fiji Council of Social Services president Sepesa Rasili as the treasurer. The other board members are Alson Kelen of Republic of Marshall Islands Association of NGOs, Shirley Abraham from Vanuatu Association of NGOs, and Sioneheke Leolahi of Niue Association of Non-Governmental Organizations.
After congratulating Jack and her board members, Barry reminded them to lead with an open mind, have confidence in the Secretariat team, but most importantly focus on the PIANGO Kainga and values of regionalism.

“You now have a big role to play serving not only one but 24 members across the region where dialogue on key development, knowledge-sharing and networking is important,” Barry said.

PIANGO has its origins in the growing movement toward increased networking among Pacific Island NGOs, which began in the late 1970s. The first PIANGO Council was held in August 1991 in Pago Pago, American Samoa and was attended by more than 60 NGO delegates from 22 Pacific countries. The idea of forming an NGO network to facilitate regional programs and action received unanimous support for the formal establishment of PIANGO. Since then, PIANGO has taken significant steps to establish itself as an effective support organization to NGOs throughout the Pacific. Activities in past years have come under the following program areas; Information sharing, capacity building, strengthening key relationships, and ensuring quality performance.

For more information: info@piango.org. (PIANGO)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

