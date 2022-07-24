‘Political intimidation, harassment, and retaliation in the workplace’

Share











In a memorandum served on CNMI Customs director Jose Mafnas by Finance Secretary David Atalig on July 21, 2022, Mafnas, the long-time head of the Division of Customs, was abruptly removed from his post, and re-assigned to the Department of Commerce effective immediately.

In his memorandum, Atalig seems to contradict himself as, in it, he praised Mafnas’ leadership as “outstanding” for the Customs Division and even acknowledged the director as a “productive and competent” leader of the Department of Finance’s management team, all the while inexplicably informing Mafnas of his removal.

“The abrupt removal of Director Mafnas from his position, despite the glowing praises from the Secretary of Finance, is nothing short of a failed attempt to cover up a political retaliation against the director,” said Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios. “This is very petty. I find it appalling that, as a Commonwealth, we have stooped this low. We are better than this. We need to rise above the fray and give our people the freedom to choose their leaders without fear of retaliation.”

The removal of Mafnas from his position is just the latest of a growing list of hardworking, dedicated government employees that have been given the “pink slip” for being suspected of not supporting the administration.

Mayor David M. Apatang also expressed his frustration about the apparent political firings and harassment and Mafnas’ reassignment. “What happened to Director Mafnas is a travesty, not just for Mafnas, but for our people who have benefitted from his steadfast leadership and success in keeping drugs from entering the CNMI and keeping our borders secure,” said Apatang. “This type of political gamesmanship has no place in the Marianas that we all know and it must stop now.” (PR)