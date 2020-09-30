Power outage today

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the public that there will be a scheduled power interruption today, Oct. 1, 2020, for portions of Sadog Tasi, Puerto Rico, and Lower Navy Hill.

As CUC continues its ongoing system maintenance, there will be a scheduled power interruption to de-energize utility lines such that CUC linemen are able to safely connect a new Air Brake Switch System tie-switch for Feeder 1 and 2 to allow CUC field staff the flexibility of switching/re-routing the feeders when making necessary repairs/maintenance to the power system.

Because of the scale of work that will be performed, CUC asks travelers to take alternate routes or to exercise caution when driving through the working area.

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 — 9am to 10am

• Outage type: Sectionalized outage on the Feeder 1 Circuit (1st Partial)

• Project location: Near the Kaiser Cement Factory in Puerto Rico

• Power service area(s) affected: Northern Side of Sadog Tasi, Puerto Rico, Lower Navy Hill, CUC Water & Wastewater Office and the Northern Sadog Tasi area of the CUC Sewer Treatment System

• Traffic Light Affected: Puerto Rico (near the Marina Heights Building)

• Water well(s) affected: None

• Wastewater lift station(s) affected: None

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 — 2pm to 3pm

• Outage type: Sectionalized outage on the Feeder 2 Circuit (1st Partial)

• Project location: Near the Kaiser Cement Factory in Puerto Rico

• Power service area(s) affected: CPA Seaport, DPS Boating Safety, Shell & Mobil Transfer Stations, Division of Customs (Seaport), Saipan Shipping Company, Inc. and the Division of Fish & Wildlife

• Traffic Light Affected: Puerto Rico (near the Marina Heights Building)

• Water well(s) affected: None

• Wastewater lift station(s) affected: None

For more information, contact the CUC hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwellthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)