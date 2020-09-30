Power outage today

By
|
Posted on Oct 01 2020
Share

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the public that there will be a scheduled power interruption today, Oct. 1, 2020, for portions of Sadog Tasi, Puerto Rico, and Lower Navy Hill.

As CUC continues its ongoing system maintenance, there will be a scheduled power interruption to de-energize utility lines such that CUC linemen are able to safely connect a new Air Brake Switch System tie-switch for Feeder 1 and 2 to allow CUC field staff the flexibility of switching/re-routing the feeders when making necessary repairs/maintenance to the power system.

Because of the scale of work that will be performed, CUC asks travelers to take alternate routes or to exercise caution when driving through the working area.

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 — 9am to 10am

• Outage type: Sectionalized outage on the Feeder 1 Circuit (1st Partial)

• Project location: Near the Kaiser Cement Factory in Puerto Rico

• Power service area(s) affected: Northern Side of Sadog Tasi, Puerto Rico, Lower Navy Hill, CUC Water & Wastewater Office and the Northern Sadog Tasi area of the CUC Sewer Treatment System

• Traffic Light Affected: Puerto Rico (near the Marina Heights Building)

• Water well(s) affected: None

• Wastewater lift station(s) affected: None

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 — 2pm to 3pm

• Outage type: Sectionalized outage on the Feeder 2 Circuit (1st Partial)

• Project location: Near the Kaiser Cement Factory in Puerto Rico

• Power service area(s) affected: CPA Seaport, DPS Boating Safety, Shell & Mobil Transfer Stations, Division of Customs (Seaport), Saipan Shipping Company, Inc. and the Division of Fish & Wildlife

• Traffic Light Affected: Puerto Rico (near the Marina Heights Building)

• Water well(s) affected: None

• Wastewater lift station(s) affected: None

For more information, contact the CUC hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwellthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 21, 2020

Posted On Sep 21 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

2019 ICC TOP 10 WASTES

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 1, 2020, 3:29 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:06 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune