Power outages in Isley Field, San Vicente, Lower Base

There will be a scheduled power service interruption for the area(s) listed below:

MONDAY, APRIL 10, 2023, for the Isley Field (Airport) area

• Time: 9am to 10am
• Area(s) affected: AARF, Saipan Skydive, Airport Radio Tower, POI (see attached map)
• Purpose: For the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. line crew to perform system improvements on Continental Road for the backup Power Plant 3
• Water well(s) affected: IF-1, IF-3, and IF-5-IF8; IF11, IF12, IF-16, IF18-IF24; IF-28, IF-101, IF-102, IF- 105, IF-106, IF-108; IF-201, IF-208, IF-211, IF-217, IF-220, IF Booster-2
Water Services to the Commonwealth Ports Authority, As Terlaje Tank Service Area, Kannat Tabla TSA, and Dandan TSA may be affected based on the water tank levels.
• Wastewater facility affected: None
• Traffic light(s): None

TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2023, for San Vicente

• Time: 8:30am to 1:30 pm
• Area(s) affected: Katbon Road, Shoko Drive, Baranda Lane, Gulek Lane, Gadde Drive, Latte Lane, Metati Place, Monitor Place, and Lommok Place
• Purpose: For the line crew to pull primary lines and to straighten a leaning concrete pole
• Water well(s) affected: None
• Wastewater facility affected: None
• Traffic light(s): None

Thursday, April 13, 2023, for Lower Base

• Time: 7:30am to 1:30pm
• Area(s) affected: CUC Warehouse, Power Plant 1 and COTA
• Purpose: For the line crew to relocate and replace transformer, and an ABS switch, to replace a power pole, and install primary lines.
• Time: 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm
• Area(s) affected: Feeder 7 (Lower Base, Tanapag, As Mahetog, Achugao, San Roque, As Matuis, and Marpi)
This one-hour outage will only happen as the line crew will be doing some switching to isolate the power for the project site in Lower Base
• Water well(s) affected: MQ-1, MQ-3B, MQ-5, MQ-8, MQ-10, MQ-11B, MQ-13, MQ-14, MQ-15, & MQ-16
• Wastewater facility affected: T1, T3, SR1, SR2, SR3
• Traffic light(s): Lower Base (near Saipan Ice)

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation for the latest updates. (PR)

