Precinct 2 cleanups net two-and-a-half tons of trash

By
|
Posted on Jun 01 2022
Volunteers and organizers take a break from the action during the Precinct 2 Spring Cleanup in Chalan Kanoa last May 21, 2022. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

The offices of Rep. Christina M. Sablan (D-Saipan) and John Paul Sablan (R-Saipan) teamed up to collect 4,960 lbs of household waste, yard debris, junk appliances, and metals during the Precinct 2 Spring Cleanup last May 21.

This weekend event marked the second time in the past six months that the two Precinct 2 representatives teamed up to collect trash from the community. The Precinct 2 End-of-Year Cleanup in December collected 2,200 lbs household waste and roadside litter. In total, the Precinct 2 cleanup events have collected over three-and-a-half tons of trash with the help of residents and volunteers.

“In just four hours last Saturday, we disposed of two huge dumpster bins and several trailers full of household waste, yard debris, metals, and junk appliances. Typhoon season is around the corner and this is a good time to clean up around our homes and villages,” Rep. Tina Sablan said.

The next Precinct 2 cleanup event is planned for the next quarter.

The Precinct 2 representatives thanked their hardworking staff, the Lions Club volunteers, the Department of Public Works, Artman Corp., the Diocese of Chalan Kanoa for the use of the land in front of the cemetery, and the residents of Precinct 2 for making the event a success. (PR)

Residents off-load their trash into the bins provided by the offices of Reps. Christina M. Sablan and John Paul Sablan during the Precinct 2 Spring Cleanup in Chalan Kanoa last May 21, 2022.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
