‘Preptober’ continues

Share











Come hang-out at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library from 10am to 12pm on Oct. 15 and Oct. 23 for free writing preparatory sessions, help, encouragement, and some giveaways (notepads and pens), as aspiring writers get ready for National Novel Writing Month in November.

The Marianas Writers Movement (/marianaswritermovement.org) is sponsoring the NaNoWriMo prep sessions this month. They’re free. Under NaNoWriMo, the challenge is to write a 50,000 word novel in one month. It’s not too late to sign up for November 2022. Go to nanowrimo.org! It’s also free.

You’ve got nothing to lose! It’s fun! And imagine being able to tell everyone you’ve written a novel. Sign up at Nanowrimo.org. Come to the prep sessions at the Joeten Kiyu Public Library. Win prizes, gain acclaim, and have fun! (PR)