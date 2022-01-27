‘Presumptive eligibility’ for Medicaid extended to April

Share











Presumptive eligibility for Medicaid is extended to April 2022 for the CNMI. To see if you qualify or to learn more, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. asks you to call the CHCC Care and Resource Assistance Office at (670) 234-8950 Ext. 3502.

CHCC announced the extension Wednesday and said it will be sharing further updates.

Presumptive eligibility, or PE, is an expedited process of enrolling eligible residents into the CNMI Medicaid program. It allows patients to have their care covered while waiting for their application to be fully processed.

It offers immediate access to health care while applying for regular Medicaid or other health coverage. You can start using PE for Medicaid coverage right away for Medicaid covered services, such as doctor visits, hospital care, and some prescription drugs.”

Starting the day you are approved for PE, you are able to go to any health care provider that accepts Medicaid.

Individuals and families are eligible for Medicaid if their attested gross income does not exceed 180% of the Supplemental Security Income federal benefit, which is about $28,800 annually for a family of four.