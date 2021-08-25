Price gouging reports due to stimulus cards being checked

By
|
Posted on Aug 26 2021
Share

Finance Secretary David DLG. Atalig said Friday that they are looking into reports of price gouging, or that some stores have increased their prices because of the distribution of CNMI stimulus cards.

When asked about alleged price gouging during a radio press briefing, Atalig said they’ve received some inquiries or emails about the issue and that they are asking these complainants to be specific on who is doing that.

He said they are going to work with the Office of the Attorney General to ensure that there is no price gouging, there are no hidden fees, and there are no additional charges when using a CNMI stimulus card.

“If you’re experiencing price gouging, email us at stimulus@dof.gov.mp and give us detailed information,” said Atalig, adding that the complainants’ privacy will be protected.

Atalig said they will work with the OAG’s Consumer Protection to ensure that it does not happen and should not be valid in the case of additional charges. “We will do our best to ensure that we get you your fair share of the money should that be the case,” he said.

Unlike in disasters when the government puts in place a price freeze, this unique situation means the Department of Finance will leave it to the OAG to determine if there is any violation of the law, Atalig said, or if is the agency that can take the vendor or merchant to court.

Atalig said they can flag or suspend these vendors’ license if they are doing anything illegal. “We can work with the Department of Commerce as well as our department’s Revenue and Taxation and our enforcement team,” he added.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

What are the most dumped materials at the Marpi landfill?

Posted On Aug 19 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 11 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2021, 2:57 PM
Rain
Rain
25°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 7 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune