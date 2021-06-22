Probable cause found to try 18-year-old suspect in rape case

By
|
Posted on Jun 23 2021
Share

The Superior Court has found probable cause to try an 18-year-old man accused of raping a 13-year-old in the Jesus is Lord Church restroom.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo found probable cause to try 18-year-old John Timothy Villasis Vergara for sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree and sexual assault in the first degree.

Probable cause is a required in order to prosecute a person in criminal court and it is determined by belief that a crime was committed based on facts that can be argued in court.

During his preliminary hearing last Monday, Vergara appeared out of Department of Corrections custody. He appeared with his third-party custodian: his mother and family.

Assistant attorney General James Houston, who represented the government during the preliminary hearing, called Department of Public Safety detective Shannon Dela Cruz to the stand where she testified about interviewing the victim’s mother, the minor witness who allegedly saw Vergara exit the church restroom, and a handful of family friends who reported the incident and found that all their testimonies were consistent with one another.

Vergara’s attorney, Office of the Public Defender’s JP Nogues, cross-examined Dela Cruz and uncovered that, as of Monday, there was no physical evidence in the case. The underwear and shorts that Vergara allegedly removed from the victim had been washed and were not available for testing, and she could not recall whether Vergara’s DNA samples were found following the victim’s physical examination.

In addition, the only witness to the alleged assault could not confirm whether she saw the victim leave the restroom after Vergara because she allegedly retreated back to the church to wait for the victim soon after seeing Vergara exit.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Vergara allegedly raped the victim on two occasions: at a birthday party in Micro Beach back in August 2020, and in the restroom of the Jesus is Lord Church last June 2 during a church anniversary practice.

During an interview with the victim’s mother on June 8, she told DPS investigators that Vergara raped her daughter for the second time in the church’s restroom during a church anniversary practice.

The following day, June 9, a DPS investigator attended a forensic interview with the victim at the Division of Youth Services where she alleged that the second incident happened at around 7pm on June 2.

The first incident that happened on August 2020 was reported at the Commonwealth Health Center on Jan. 25. During an interview with Dr. Heather Taylor, the victim wrote on a paper that when they were celebrating her brother’s birthday at Micro Beach when she went into the ocean with her mother’s friend’s son, Vergara, and the incident happened. That prompted the doctor to report the incident to DPS.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

ocean

Learning is fun at the Ocean Fair

Posted On Jun 17 2021
hope

Building the CNMI’s future ocean conservationists

Posted On Jun 10 2021
Olopai

Master navigator Lino Olopai and the tale of the tagafi

Posted On Jun 03 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 18, 2021

Posted On Jun 18 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2021

Posted On Jun 15 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 9, 2021

Posted On Jun 09 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 24, 2021, 4:18 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune