Probation sought for man in fake driver’s license case

By
|
Posted on May 28 2021
The lawyer for a 58-year-old Chinese national who was indicted on Nov. 24 last year for allegedly presenting a fake driver’s license believes that sentencing his client to probation only is “appropriate.”

In a sentencing memorandum that lawyer Steven P. Pixley filed in the U.S. District Court for the NMI last May 25, he believes that imposing a sentence of probation for Mingjin Jin, who is charged with one count of conspiracy to unlawfully produce an identification document, is appropriate. Further, Pixley stated that his request “is consistent with the Amended Plea Agreement” and that the government also recommended a probation sentence for Jin in its May 21 memorandum.

Jin is scheduled to be sentenced today, May 28. Pixley states that the court “shall impose a sentence sufficient, but not greater than necessary.”

The U.S. government submitted its sentencing memorandum on May 21, and is represented in this case by assistant U.S. attorney Eric S. O’Malley.

In Pixley’s May 25, 2021 memorandum, he stated that on or around Aug. 22, 2019 at 2pm federal protection inspector Sean White conducted a traffic stop on Jin near the Marina Heights Business Park. Jin provided White his vehicle registration and driver’s license, and the documents were later discovered to not have been lawfully issued by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Jin would later be indicted for this on Nov. 24, 2020. The investigation that looked into Jin’s license and registration also revealed that he did not have an immigration status.

According to Pixley, Jin lawfully entered the CNMI in 1991 as a garment worker. Currently, Jin has two minor sons who were both born on Saipan.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
