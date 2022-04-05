Proclamations shine spotlight on libraries and their employees

Share











The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library was nearly at full capacity yesterday morning after Gov. Ralph DLG Torres was joined by community members, lawmakers, and representatives of government and non-government agencies for the simultaneous signing of three proclamations that highlight the role of libraries and their employees.

The occasion saw the designation of April 3 to 9 as National Library Week, April 5 as National Library Workers Day, and today, April 6, as National Library Outreach Day. All three designations are intended to celebrate the nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions and promote library use and support.

The theme for National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which invites the community to libraries as places to get connected by using computers, books, and other resources. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other. The theme is an invitation for communities to join, visit, or advocate for their local libraries.

Torres, after the signing, applauded librarians and all library staff for their hard work. He said that, as he entered the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, this was the most staff he’s ever seen yet. According to JKPL director Erlinda Naputi, the library has 18 workers, not including interns.

Naputi “dedicates all of JKPL’s successes to the hardworking and dedicated JKPL team.” She is “truly humbled and honored to work with such dedicated team members who share the same passion—serving our community to the best of their ability, a true statement of public service above self.”

After the signing, House of Representatives Speaker Edmund Villagomez urged the community to take advantage of the CNMI libraries’ free resources, for the youth and everyone else to “connect with your library”—as is the theme for this year’s Library Week.

“There is so much resources here. There’s so much accessibility to the internet. …They always say the CNMI is very far from the rest of the world, but when you think about it, with the technology that we have, it’s a click away, it’s a book away…so the library has those resources for our youth to connect and also learn not only about our community, but the world around them,” said Villagomez.

Also in attendance yesterday were the Tinian Public Library team and the Antonio C. Atalig Memorial Library team on Rota.

As part of National Library Week, a series of events will take place throughout April.

Today, April 6, is National Library Outreach Day. The JKPL Bookmobile and Technology Mobile Express will be visiting schools. Also today, National Library Week Day 4 is “Book Week Wednesday.” Share, post, and tag @joetenkiyupubliclibrary of your recommended read or your favorite book or with your favorite book.

On Thursday, April 7, it’s Take Action for Libraries Day: “Tik-Tech-Tok Thursday.” Share, post, and tag @joetenkiyupubliclibrary of your favorite use of technology.

On Friday, April 8, it’s National Library Week with Spirit Week Day 6: “Bookface Friday.” Share, post, and tag @joetenkiyupubliclibrary of your Bookface. Bookface involves strategically lining up your face or another body part alongside a book cover that features a matching body part so that there appears a melding of life and art.

Friday, April 8 is “Free Library Card Replacement Day.” If you lost your library card, come by the library on that day, provided you do not have pending obligations.

The 2nd Annual Edible Book Contest will be held on Friday, April 8. JKPL will be creating fun book-themed cakes and the community will be voting for their favorite edible book.

On Saturday, April 9, celebrate the final day of the National Library Week with Spirit Week: Day 7: “Cultural Saturday.”

JKPL will host the grand prize raffle drawing for an Amazon Kindle sponsored by the LGBTQ+ group T Project.

In celebration of National Library Week and School Library Month, CNMI librarians challenge you to join “Wake up and Read CNMI” on Tuesday, April 12. Take a picture of yourself reading (books, newspapers, magazines) and post your selfie on social media with the hashtag #wakeupandreadCNMI.

On Saturday, April 16, from 10am to 11am, the Bank of Hawaii Financial Literacy Seminar will be held at JKPL.

Also on Saturday from 2pm to 3:30pm, visit JKPL for Art@My Library.

On Friday, April 22, celebrate “Earth Day” with a tree planting at JKPL.

On Saturday, April 23, at 6am, celebrate National Library Week with the 1st Joeten-Kiyu Public Library Literacy Fun Run/Walk.

On Saturday, April 30, JKPL will host the Mariana Avifauna Conservation Program—Pacific Bird Conservation Presentation.

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council’s Motheread/Fatheread CNMI will host virtual classes the whole month at 7pm every Monday and Wednesday.