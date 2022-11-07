Prohibition of alcohol sales in the CNMI on Election Day

Posted on Nov 08 2022

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, through the Office of the Secretary of Commerce, is giving notice to the public that the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited today, which is Election Day.

This prohibition shall apply from 7am to 7pm, Nov. 8, 2022.

In a news release yesterday, Torres said that an on-sale or off-sale licensee shall not sell or serve alcoholic beverages on any island where an election is in progress during the hours when the polls are required by law to be opened for voting, except as otherwise provided, in accordance with 4 CMC, Subsection 5557(a).

However, this alcohol ban shall not apply to on-sale licensees operating within the sterile passenger holding areas in commercial airports, hotels, hotel resorts, golf resorts, casino resorts, and on Managaha Island, in accordance with 4 CMC, Subsection 5557(b).

To report a violation, contact the Department of Commerce, ABTC Division Hotline at (670) 285-1821.  All calls received are handled confidentially and anonymously. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

