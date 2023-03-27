Promote your business in the military market

Share











The Saipan Chamber of Commerce, together with the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs and the Marianas Visitors Authority, are inviting the business community and the public to join them for a presentation by the Joint Region Marianas on its Morale Welfare Recreation program as they share information on what the program is about and how businesses can promote and gain exposure within the military market.

The presentation will take place today, March 28, 2023, at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center, from 10am to 11:30am. Doors will open at 9:30 am.

SCC, CBMA, and MVA encourage all its members and clients to attend this presentation as it will provide exposure on the services and products your business offers. The types of businesses that fit the requirements of the program are hotel accommodations, car rentals, leisure activities, water sporting activities, restaurants, and outdoor activities.

The JRM MWR presenting team will be conducting one-to-one sessions with businesses to answer any additional inquiries regarding the program and to better understand the packages that the businesses will offer in the military market.

For more information, contact the Saipan Chamber of Commerce office at (670) 234-7150 or send an email to contactus@saipanchamber.org. (PR)