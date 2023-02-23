Proposed rules on mediation of divorce, other issues withdrawn

By
|
Posted on Feb 24 2023
Share

Alexandro C. Castro

CNMI Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro has withdrawn a proposed Northern Mariana Islands Rules of Family Dispute Mediation that he recently submitted to the CNMI Legislature for approval.

Castro informed Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) and House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) that the concerns they received warrant additional review of the proposed rules.

After submitting the proposed rules to the Legislature last Jan. 24, Castro said they received comments from the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee, through counsel John Bradley, concerning the confidentiality and the admissibility of evidence in certain proceedings.

“The court intends to submit a revised version at a later time,” Castro said.

The proposed rules provide the procedures governing mediation of family law cases.

In his request for approval last Jan. 24, Castro said the proposal aims to facilitate mediation of cases involving divorce, custody, and other family law issues. He said mediation provides parties with a simplified procedure for resolving disputes and a greater opportunity to participate directly in resolution.

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio chaired the committee that drafted the proposed rules and submitted it with the support of Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja.

Castro said members of the CNMI Bar Association had the opportunity to comment and propose recommendations to these rules before being finalized by the CNMI Supreme Court.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

What is your biggest expense every month?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

February 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 20, 2023

Posted On Feb 20 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 24, 2023, 10:21 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:37 AM
sunset: 6:23 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune