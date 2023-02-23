Proposed rules on mediation of divorce, other issues withdrawn

Share











CNMI Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro has withdrawn a proposed Northern Mariana Islands Rules of Family Dispute Mediation that he recently submitted to the CNMI Legislature for approval.

Castro informed Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) and House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) that the concerns they received warrant additional review of the proposed rules.

After submitting the proposed rules to the Legislature last Jan. 24, Castro said they received comments from the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee, through counsel John Bradley, concerning the confidentiality and the admissibility of evidence in certain proceedings.

“The court intends to submit a revised version at a later time,” Castro said.

The proposed rules provide the procedures governing mediation of family law cases.

In his request for approval last Jan. 24, Castro said the proposal aims to facilitate mediation of cases involving divorce, custody, and other family law issues. He said mediation provides parties with a simplified procedure for resolving disputes and a greater opportunity to participate directly in resolution.

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio chaired the committee that drafted the proposed rules and submitted it with the support of Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja.

Castro said members of the CNMI Bar Association had the opportunity to comment and propose recommendations to these rules before being finalized by the CNMI Supreme Court.