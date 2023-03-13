Propst certifies official results of Youth Congress election

Edwin K. Propst

House of Representatives floor leader Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) has certified the official results of the election for the 2023 CNMI Youth Congress, which was held last Monday.

CNMI Youth Congress secretary/coordinator Luis John DLG Castro informed Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) Wednesday that eight schools voted to determine their representatives to the 19th CNMI Youth Congress.

After the tabulations undertaken by each school’s officials, the results were certified by the staff of the Legislative Bureau and the Youth Congress Office, and Propst certified the results.

Twelve candidates battled for vacant seats in eight different public and private high schools.

At Marianas High School, Peaches Fiona Bayot won over three candidates by receiving 210 out of 697 votes, or 30.1%.

At Kagman High School, Vinnie Juan Q. Sablan prevailed over Jaidiann Justis Cabrera by obtaining 140 of 224 total votes, or 65.4%. Sablan is the son of former senator Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan).

Six candidates ran unopposed. They are Ayden Sean C. Yumul of Grace Christian Academy, Maili I. B. Peter of Mt. Carmel School, Aden Chonne Hocog Calvo of Rota H. Inos Junior-Senior High School, Filomenaleonisa T. Iakopo of Saipan International School, Miyckiel Josh B. Cabrera of Saipan Southern High School, and incumbent youth senator Ysabella Nikonia Rita V. Palacios of Tinian Junior-Senior High School.

Castro said this year’s biennial election is significant as it’s been 25 years since the very first CNMI Youth Congress was convened.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune.

