PSS awarded $2.7M for Statewide Longitudinal Data Systems

Share







The CNMI Public School System has been awarded a highly competitive grant by the Institution of Education Sciences and the U.S. Department of Education to establish a State-Wide Longitudinal Data System, or SLDS. The grant award for the four-year period is $2,561,497.

The PSS project, “Advance CNMI: Leveraging Data Power for Greater Success,” will be implemented in phases to set the foundation for a sophisticated information system that drives data usage to support decision-making at multiple levels from classroom instruction to district policies.

The two primary goals of the project are to establish an infrastructure by connecting K-12 Longitudinal Data Systems with Head Start and Early Head Start SLDS and to shift the use of data from compliance to accountability and strategic instructional usage. Achieving these two objectives will take four years, beginning this year and run through 2024. The long-term goal is to establish an SLDS infrastructure for the CNMI and to move the use of data beyond the isolated reporting for compliance to an integrated system driven by accountability and focused on enhancing student learning.

The first year will focus on hiring the key personnel and establishing the SLDS infrastructure. Years 2 through 4 will concentrate on creating the data architecture and system design, establishing a stakeholder engagement plan, sustainability plan, and training. After Year 4, efforts will focus on linking the data systems with our postsecondary institutions; Northern Marianas College and NMI Trades Institute, and our workforce departments’ Department of Labor, Public Health, the Workforce Investment Agency, etc. This will allow the CNMI to use integrated data to make data-informed decisions for future research and planning.

The SLDS will be a central hub of student data where research-based queries can be made by stakeholders to draw out quantitative insights that can be used to tailor instructional approaches, inform community partners about at-risk populations, guide leaders in the creation of policies, and ultimately narrow achievement gaps to lead to student success.

The grant was written in collaboration and leadership of Lynette Villagomez, associate commissioner for Accountability, Research and Evaluation; Annette Pladevega, coordinator of Research and Evaluation program coordinator; Ruth Calvo, manager of Records and Data; and Dr. Bobby Cruz, director of Instructional Technology & Distance Education director. It will be managed under the Department of Accountability, Research and Evaluation. (PR)