PSS’ Q2 school-based antigen test results out

Posted on Dec 16 2021

The CNMI Public School System has reported that, as of Dec. 10, 75% of PSS’ entire student population had undergone antigen testing and that 1% of students have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a report that PSS published Tuesday morning, it said the school-based antigen testing was conducted from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10 and that, of its 9,117 total students, 6,861 students were tested, and that 83 students tested positive. The report, which displays the testing numbers from school to school, can be found on PSS’ Facebook page.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. had clarified in a separate news release that “false positive” results are possible with antigen testing, so anyone who test positive will have to undergo a separate PCR test, which is considered the “gold standard” for COVID-19 testing.

The report also included several things of note regarding COVID-19 antigen tests. PSS said that the purpose of antigen testing is “to detect ‘possible’ presence of COVID-19,” and that if an antigen test shows a positive result, a PCR test will be administered to confirm or refute the antigen test results.

PSS also said the published data does not include testing numbers and results of students aged 18 years old or older, as these students were administered PCR tests. As of the time of the publishing of the antigen testing report, PSS added that it “does not have any official data regarding positive PCR test results.”

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

