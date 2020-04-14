PSS to launch WiFi on Wheels

By
|
Posted on Apr 15 2020

Tag:
Share

The Public School System is currently working on launching WiFi on Wheels, or WOW, to help students and families who have no access to the internet at home and need it to work on their learning packets.

According to Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada, the WOW program will be launching soon. “We are excited [to start] WiFi on Wheels. The idea is to have remote access internet in the bus near the bus stations and park there for the day so parents and families can drive close to the WiFi area and do their online learning and work,” he said.

Ada said this is specifically for students and their families who are in dire need of an internet signal to help them with the packets that were recently distributed to students for their online classes.

The learning packets—called enhancement packets—are supposed to supplement the online classes of PSS students, soon after PSS cancelled on-campus learning for the rest of the school year as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. PSS distributed the packets starting April 13. Secondary education already received theirs. Middle school and high schools are still working on distributing the materials.

In related news, Ada said that, although PSS will re-open classes next school year, once the CNMI is cleared of COVID-19, instructional hours may be cut short.

Ada explained that he was recently informed that PSS would only be allocated around $19 million in the next fiscal year budget. PSS was allocated $37 million last fiscal year and even then, they were still on austerity.

“Once we figure it out the actual budget appropriated for next school year, we will plan accordingly. From what I understand, we might just be getting between $19 million and $21 million for next school year so I am trying to figure out how to operate with that amount of money. Schools will be open, free public education will be available, but not necessarily like the whole six hours of instruction. We might have to change some of our policies due to the situation,” he said.

Ada said it would take roughly $40 million to operate and pay teachers their salaries. “If we have $40 million, that’s how much it would cost to run PSS,” he said.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

Torres, Atalig respond to PSS lawsuit

Posted On Apr 15 2020
, By

PSS furloughs start this week

Posted On Apr 14 2020
, By

PSS to borrow $5M from MPLT

Posted On Apr 13 2020
, By

Payless Friday for PSS

Posted On Apr 10 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Community Briefs - April 10, 2020

Posted On Apr 10 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 15, 2020, 2:33 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 3 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune