PSS to launch WiFi on Wheels

The Public School System is currently working on launching WiFi on Wheels, or WOW, to help students and families who have no access to the internet at home and need it to work on their learning packets.

According to Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada, the WOW program will be launching soon. “We are excited [to start] WiFi on Wheels. The idea is to have remote access internet in the bus near the bus stations and park there for the day so parents and families can drive close to the WiFi area and do their online learning and work,” he said.

Ada said this is specifically for students and their families who are in dire need of an internet signal to help them with the packets that were recently distributed to students for their online classes.

The learning packets—called enhancement packets—are supposed to supplement the online classes of PSS students, soon after PSS cancelled on-campus learning for the rest of the school year as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. PSS distributed the packets starting April 13. Secondary education already received theirs. Middle school and high schools are still working on distributing the materials.

In related news, Ada said that, although PSS will re-open classes next school year, once the CNMI is cleared of COVID-19, instructional hours may be cut short.

Ada explained that he was recently informed that PSS would only be allocated around $19 million in the next fiscal year budget. PSS was allocated $37 million last fiscal year and even then, they were still on austerity.

“Once we figure it out the actual budget appropriated for next school year, we will plan accordingly. From what I understand, we might just be getting between $19 million and $21 million for next school year so I am trying to figure out how to operate with that amount of money. Schools will be open, free public education will be available, but not necessarily like the whole six hours of instruction. We might have to change some of our policies due to the situation,” he said.

Ada said it would take roughly $40 million to operate and pay teachers their salaries. “If we have $40 million, that’s how much it would cost to run PSS,” he said.