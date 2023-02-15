Public warned of rip currents until Sunday night

Share











The public is being warned that there is a high risk of rip currents through late Sunday night.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents. Are present in east-facing reefs of the Marianas through late Sunday night. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

The public is reminded to stay out of the water along east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)