Quarterfinals cast complete

The NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League 2021-2022 is down to eight teams, as pool play matches were completed last Monday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Making it to the quarterfinal round are Group A’s Saipan International School (3-0-0 win-draw loss record), and San Vicente 1 (2-0-1); Group B’s Koblerville ES 1 (3-0-0) and Garapan ES 2 (2-0-1); Group C’s Garapan ES 1 (2-1-0) and San Vicente ES 2 (2-0-1); and Group D’s Grace Christian Academy (3-0-0) and William S. Reyes ES 2 (2-0-1).

San Vicente 2 notched the second and last Round of 8 slot in Group C after outlasting WSR 1 (1-1-1), 6-5. Dyson Danis and Zuriel Abejo lifted San Vicente 2 to the close win after scoring three goals apiece with the former drilling the go-ahead in the 39th minute or one minute after Izaiah Tenorio hit the equalizer for WSR 1. Tenorio also nailed three goals for WSR 1, while Aldric Jon Antonio contributed two.

Still in Group C, Garapan 1 got the No. 1 spot in the pool play following a 9-0 rout of Mt. Carmel School. Jazzroy Villagomez and Evan Seguritan teamed up in Garapan 1’s demolition of Mt. Carmel with the former logging six goals and the latter adding three.

In Group D, WSR 2 joined GCA in the quarterfinals after topping Kagman Elementary School, 6-2. Herman Villagomez powered WSR 2 to victory after recording five goals, while Hudson Igisomar posted the other goal for the Kingfishers. Raytheon Cruz and Zanthony Palacios made the two goals for Kagman, which had only one win in three games in the pool play to bow out of contention.

In the battle for the top seed in Group B, Koblerville 1 edged Garapan 2, 4-3.

Moris Atalig recorded a hat-trick to help Koblerville 1 slip past Garapan 2, including the game-winning goal in the 38th minute. Napu Pangelinan scored the other goal for the Umangs, while Garapan 2 drew its goals from Debron Saures (two) and Kanoa Owens.

For the other Group B game, Gregorio T. Camacho downed Saipan Community School, 4-1, to notch a win in its last game of the season. Brandon Teigita scored all the four goals for GTC, while Maria Kaiyan Haberman-Smith made the lone goal for SCS.

Meanwhile, the quarterfinals matches will be played today with the following pairings: SIS vs San Vicente 2; Koblerville 1 vs WSR 2; Garapan 1 vs San Vicente 1; and GCA vs Garapan 2. Winners in today’s matches will advance to the semis, which is set for Oct. 1, while the finals is scheduled for Oct. 6.