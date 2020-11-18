Raceway clearing underway

By
|
Posted on Nov 19 2020
Young riders wait for the start of the race at the Kan Pacific grounds, which will continue to host Marianas Racing Association events until the Marianas Motocross Park is built in in CowTown. (Joseph Chin)

The Marianas Racing Association is moving forward with its project to build the Marianas Motocross Park at its former home in CowTown, Marpi.

MRA president Steve Sablan said the group’s members and their parents went to the former CowTown Raceway Park last Saturday and started clearing the area of grass and debris. He added that they also began the process of securing permits with the CNMI Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality last week through the leadership of veteran rider Henry Camacho.

“MRA board member Henry Camacho has been working with many agencies to get the applications and signatures needed to get the authorization to proceed with the minor clearing of low-lying vegetation at the former track,” the MRA president said.

A tractor land clearing equipment works on the field of the former CowTown Raceway. (Eleanor Cepeda)

The MRA is taking the necessary steps to build a permanent raceway after the CNMI government, through the Department of Public Lands and Department of Community and Cultural Affairs, signed over the Marpi property to the revived motocross group early this month.

More clearing work will be done in the coming months to have the facility ready, as MRA waits for the issuance of the permits to start the rebuilding of the course.

“We will continue to clean the course and other facilities and assess what other work needs to be done. We will also continue to coordinate with the many private and public entities that have contacted us and pledged to assist us in any way possible,” Sablan said.

MRA is working with the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers, Department of Public Works, Department of Public Safety, and DCCA to build the Marianas Motocross Park.

Riders will continue to race at the Kan Pacific grounds as Marianas Racing Association is still working on securing permits for building the Marianas Motocross Park in CowTown. (Joseph Chin)

“We’ve been receiving outstanding and heartfelt assistance from volunteers, our members, and the private and public sectors,” Sablan said.

MRA board member Eleanor Cepeda and her family joined the group that performed clearing work at CowTown last weekend. She said everyone has stepped up and are putting in the time and effort to start the course rebuilding process, as they look forward to returning to their “home” soon.

While waiting for the construction of its permanent racetrack, MRA will continue to hold weekly events at the Kan Pacific grounds. Races take place in the afternoon and feature not only MX and dirt bikes, but also ATVs (all-terrain vehicle). There is also a separate course for kids/young riders with MRA season bikers available to teach newcomers about the basic of the sport and safety rules on the track.

