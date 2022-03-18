Radio talk show to feature Soledad Marie Castro

Share











This Saturday’s edition of the Chamorro Cultural Talk Show on Marianas Agupa’ Talk Show on Magic 100.3FM will feature Soledad Marie Castro on the topic “Kustrumbrin Chamorro Gi Gima’.”

The Chamorro Cultural Talk Show will air starting at 10am and the group hosting the show, The Inetnun Kutturan Natibun Marianas/Kkoor Aramasal Marianas, is inviting the public to tune in.

The Inetnun Kutturan Natibun Marianas/Kkoor Aramasal Marianas is a non-profit organization in the CNMI. The Chamorro Cultural Talk Show is a community project that aims to celebrate and recognize our cultural experts and encourage public interactions in humanities-related topics, according to group president Isidoro T. Cabrera. Those topics include culture, tradition, history, language, traditional healing practices, local names of places in the CNMI, music, among others.

The talk show will be every other Saturday starting at 10am. Cultural experts will be presenting in Chamorro followed by a Q&A call-in, chat, from the public and via social media.

The public is also encouraged to participate in a survey after each talk show to help the association improve the show and identify future shows and cultural experts. If more than 20 people respond, four prizes will be awarded from a randomly selected group of respondents within two weeks after each show. Details about the survey will be provided during the talk show and posted on the Marianas Agupa’ Talk Show Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Marianas-Agupa-Show-278884342457682 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5heKROsqcSVHg5ztadbDHA.

Here is the Surveymonkey link for the March 19, 2022 Talk Show:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SQJQ72M

This project was made possible, in part, by support from the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, a non-profit, private corporation funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) initiative.

Listen live on Marianas Agupa’ Show on KWAW Magic 100.3 FM and livestreaming on the Internet via Tunein Radio, YouTube and Facebook. (PR, Saipan Tribune)