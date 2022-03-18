CHAMORRO CULTURAL TALK SHOW ON MARIANAS AGUPA’ TALK SHOW, MAGIC 100.3FM

Radio talk show to feature Soledad Marie Castro

By
|
Posted on Mar 18 2022

Tag: , , , ,
Share

This Saturday’s edition of the Chamorro Cultural Talk Show on Marianas Agupa’ Talk Show on Magic 100.3FM will feature Soledad Marie Castro on the topic “Kustrumbrin Chamorro Gi Gima’.”

The Chamorro Cultural Talk Show will air starting at 10am and the group hosting the show, The Inetnun Kutturan Natibun Marianas/Kkoor Aramasal Marianas, is inviting the public to tune in.

The Inetnun Kutturan Natibun Marianas/Kkoor Aramasal Marianas is a non-profit organization in the CNMI. The Chamorro Cultural Talk Show is a community project that aims to celebrate and recognize our cultural experts and encourage public interactions in humanities-related topics, according to group president Isidoro T. Cabrera. Those topics include culture, tradition, history, language, traditional healing practices, local names of places in the CNMI, music, among others.

The talk show will be every other Saturday starting at 10am. Cultural experts will be presenting in Chamorro followed by a Q&A call-in, chat, from the public and via social media.

The public is also encouraged to participate in a survey after each talk show to help the association improve the show and identify future shows and cultural experts. If more than 20 people respond, four prizes will be awarded from a randomly selected group of respondents within two weeks after each show. Details about the survey will be provided during the talk show and posted on the Marianas Agupa’ Talk Show Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Marianas-Agupa-Show-278884342457682 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5heKROsqcSVHg5ztadbDHA.

Here is the Surveymonkey link for the March 19, 2022 Talk Show:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SQJQ72M

This project was made possible, in part, by support from the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, a non-profit, private corporation funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) initiative.

Listen live on Marianas Agupa’ Show on KWAW Magic 100.3 FM and livestreaming on the Internet via Tunein Radio, YouTube and Facebook. (PR, Saipan Tribune)

 

 

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

NMI welcomes Oceania National Olympics Committee as preparations continue for the Pacific Mini Games

Posted On Mar 18 2022
, By
0

A sonnet for St. Patrick’s Day

Posted On Mar 17 2022
, By
0

CNMI is awarded $341K under Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program

Posted On Mar 16 2022
, By
0

Santos opposes increasing sanctuary to 57.5% of the CNMI’s EEZ

Posted On Mar 15 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With global tensions rising in many parts of the world, rate on a scale of 1 to 5—with 1 being the lowest—your level of concern that these tensions would directly affect the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 18, 2022, 2:47 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:22 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune