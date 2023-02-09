Ready, set, quack!

Posted on Feb 10 2023
In a move meant to benefit the CNMI Cancer Association, the Pacific Islands Club Saipan and the Marianas March Against Cancer will be collaborating to host the PIC Duck Race for Cancer, at 6pm on Feb. 24, 2023, at the PIC resort in San Antonio.

And no, it’s not a race for real-live ducks. The PIC Duck Race involves rubber ducks that will be floated along PIC’s lazy river, and the first toy duck to reach the finish line wins its owner a cash prize.

Those who wish to participate can buy a rubber duck for $5 each, which means the higher the number of ducks you purchase, the bigger are your chances of winning the race. Toy duck purchases ends at 3pm on the day of the event.

With cash prizes combined at nearly $3,000, the first-place winner will receive a whopping $2,023; the second-place winner will receive $500; third place gets $200, and $50 goes to the fourth placer.

The Duck Race will not be the only event happening at PIC’s lazy river that day. An hour before the Duck Race, at 5pm, a 2-Man Swim Relay race will be taking place at the same location. Entrance fee is $50, and the first place winner will receive PIC’s Explorer Membership. The individual acquiring the second place will receive waterpark membership, also at PIC. Registration for the swim relay ends on Feb. 24, 2023. at 12pm.

All proceeds collected from the Duck Race and the 2-Man Swim Relay will be donated to the CNMI Cancer Association.

For more information, contact PIC’s Dabin Kim at (670) 234-7976 or SEA Entertainment manager Reymark Castro (670) 237-5174. You can also email Castro at reymark.castro@picsaipan.com.

Chrystal Marino
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.
