There was nothing fake about Ol’Aces Real Deal in the NMIBF 3×3 Hoop Fest last Saturday, as the Preston Basa-coached team took home the boys U18 division championship at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

Airson Atan’s drive with 10 seconds left allowed Real Deal to escape Chinatown Chargers, 10-9, in the finals.

The Chargers of coach Walter Mendez had a chance to force overtime when Kenny Laquian was fouled in the ensuring play. He missed the free throw but got the rebound before misfiring on his 8-foot jumper. Real Deal then secured the rebound and frittered away the time.

Atan led Real Deal in the win with 6 points. He was supported by Harry Kapwich’s 3 points and the 1 point of D.K. Fiden. Completing the team’s roster is Matthew Lukas. Real Deal finished the tournament with 4-0 card after going 3-0 before the finals.

The Chargers, who went 2-1 in the elimination round, was paced by the 7 markers of Aiden Suba, while Mari Balingasay added 2 markers. Laquian and John Mark Escalada also make up the team.

“Just happy for them to get some basketball competition again. It was a long day for all the players and I’m glad that they fought until the end. It was a great effort by the Chargers and a great championship game!” said Basa.

A total of six teams entered in the U18 division of the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation-organized tournament. Aside from Ol’Aces Real Deal and Chinatown Chargers, also suiting up were Tinian Typhoon, MadFlex, San Antonio Sixers, and the Rollers’ Undercooked Rolls.

There were also a men’s and women’s divisions. The men’s field include the Outlaws, Roll’Aces, Tinian Typhoon, Babenome, End Game, D. Cider, The Game, and Hole in the Wall. The women’s field was made up of Acers, Team Agape, Alley-Oops, That One Team, Shammi, Small Giants, CrushOver, Tinian Typhoon, Gang Gang, and BellaBalls.

Results of the men’s and women’s NMIBF 3×3 Hoop Fest will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.