Rep. Deleon Guerrero gets SGA June Ace

Rep. Larry I. Deleon Guerrero (R-Saipan) triumphed in the Saipan Golfers Association’s tournament at the Kingfisher Golf Links last Oct. 4 to take the June Ace title.

The 17-handicapper scored a 43 on the front nine of the Talafofo course and a 44 on the back for a gross 87 and net 70, giving him a three-stroke win over Das Krishnan and Alex Tudela. Krishnan, who holds an 11 handicap, posted a 39 in the first nine holes and a 45 in the last for a gross 84 and net 73, beating Tudela on the scorecard tiebreak for second place. The 10-handicapper Tudela was good for a gross 83 after drilling a 41 and 42 on the front and back nines, respectively.

With Deleon Guerrero getting the June Ace, he also earned a spot to SGA’s Ace of Aces tournament (club championship), joining early qualifiers Attorney General Edward Manibusan (January), Jung Eun Taeack (February), Nick Sablan (March), Juan “Pan” Guerrero (April), and Krishnan (May). SGA has so far held six monthly competitions, as it put tournaments on hold starting in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and just resumed a couple of months back.

Besides bagging the June Ace, Deleon Guerrero also made the longest drive on the par-4, 293-yard hole No. 7, while Tudela had the same feat on No. 11—a par-5, 492-yard hole.

In the closest to the pin contest, Krishnan topped the two par-3 holes—the 139-yard No. 8 and 134-yard No. 12. Teack won on the 83-yard No. 6, while Tudela prevailed on the 120-yard No. 15.

Meanwhile, SGA will hold its July Ace tournament on Oct. 18 at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort with tee time at 9am and show time at 8:30am.