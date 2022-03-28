Resolution requests premium pay for lawmakers’ employees

Share











A Senate joint resolution requesting Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide premium pay for lawmakers’ employees is on the agenda for action in today’s House of Representatives’ session.

Authored by Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan), Senate Joint Resolution 22-07 was adopted by the Senate last March 3.

DeLeon Guerrero stated the legislation that lawmakers’ employees are equally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and they, too, deserve to receive premium pay, just like other government employees.

She pointed out that Commonwealth Ports Authority employees received a $5,000 bonus, Judiciary Branch employees got a $2,500 bonus, and Legislative Bureau employees had a $2,500 bonus. The senator said $1,000 was provided to 1,955 CNMI government employees who have worked at least 40 hours to directly mitigate the pandemic, as well as CNMI government employees who have worked to provide public servicers since the pandemic began.

She said 458 CNMI government front-liners who have worked on the front lines of the pandemic for at least 40 hours in directly mitigating COVID-19 also received $5,000 in premium pay.

DeLeon Guerrero noted that Atalig has shared publicly that the CNMI has expended about $3.6 million for premium pay in this first batch, and that the premium pay is not just for the Executive Branch or just the front-liners.