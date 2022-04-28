Retirees’ bonuses underway

By
|
Posted on Apr 29 2022
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signs House Bill 22-95 Senate Substitute 1 into law at the conference room of the Office of the Governor, as some government retirees look on. The new law provides for the $1,000 bonuses of each government retiree. (Office of the Governor)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed yesterday morning House Bill 22-95 Senate Substitute 1 into law, paving the way for each CNMI government retiree to finally get their $1,000 bonuses.

Members of the Senate, the governor’s Cabinet, and a few retirees came together yesterday to witness Torres sign H.B 22-95 SS 1 into Public Law 22-17.

Before signing the bill, Torres apologized to CNMI retirees for waiting this long for their bonuses but he assured them it is now officially underway.

“Moving forward, to all the retirees, I apologize that the House majority took this long to finally accept that we need to give the retirees their bonuses. With that said, I also like to thank the Senate majority for their efforts to find a solution to make this happen,” he said.

Torres said that retirees have always been in one of his highest priorities and they deserve this long overdue bonus for all that they’ve contributed to the CNMI.

“Since I got [in] this office, retirees have always been a priority under my administration, and I continue to make it a priority. Again, giving the retirees their bonus is not a political move. It is the right thing to do. All retirees come from all different aspects of life and different party affiliation. But I have to acknowledge the hard work that all retirees have done in their tenure in government work. This is also another approach to say thank you for all the hard work that they’ve done,” Torres said.

Last Wednesday, H.B 22-95 Senate Substitute 1 gained a unanimous vote in favor of its passage, with 16 members of the House of Representatives voting “yes” and one abstention.

The most important amendment made to the bill that gained the support of the entire House of Representatives was the re-appropriation of funding from general fund personnel lapses instead of reprogramming funds from some government units: the Marianas Visitors Authority, Department of Finance, and the Office of the Governor.

Other amendments include the distribution of the retirement bonuses, and who holds the expenditure authority.

In an interview with Sen. Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan), who led the amendment of the bill, he said the amendments were the product of the collaboration among his office, Finance Secretary David Atalig, and Senate finance specialist Dave Demapan.

He explained that the process of identifying an alternate source of funding was a tedious one and took several days to complete. However, now that it has been done, he hopes it’s something the House and the Senate can agree on.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ impeachment trial now set to go ahead, do you plan to watch the trial’s livestream broadcast?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022
environment

Share your vision for Laolao Bay and Achugao watersheds

Posted On Apr 28 2022

G3 Conservation Corps invites volunteers to Guam cleanups

Posted On Apr 21 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 29, 2022, 10:45 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:55 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune