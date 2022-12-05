Rip currents seen until Friday

Share











The public is being warned that there is a high risk of rip currents through Friday afternoon. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, surf has decreased below hazardous levels along north facing reefs, but dangerous rip currents will continue along east facing reefs on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota for the next few days.

The public is therefore advised to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)