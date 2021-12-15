Rip currents seen until Friday

By
|
Posted on Dec 16 2021
The public is being warned that there is currently a high risk of rip currents through Friday night.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents will be present in east facing reefs of the Marianas.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. The public is advised to avoid venturing out toward east facing reefs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
