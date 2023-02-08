Rip currents seen until Sunday night

Share











The public is being warned of a high risk of rip currents through late Sunday night.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents are present in east-facing reefs of the Marianas. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

An east swell is expected to further diminish slightly, causing rip risk to briefly fall to moderate throughout the next 24 hours. However, east swell rebuilds again starting today, Thursday.

The public is being advised to stay out of the water along east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)