Rip currents until Sunday afternoon

Share











The public on Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and Agrihan are being warned that there is a high risk of rip currents through Sunday afternoon.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents are present in east facing reefs of the Marianas through sunday afternoon. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

According to the NWS, a trade-wind swell will maintain surf of up to nine feet and create a high risk of rip currents along east facing reefs the next several days. By late week, northeasterly trade swell will increase and will likely cause surf along north facing reefs to also increase. This could result in a high risk of rip currents along north reefs and hazardous surf along both north and east facing reefs for the weekend.

The public is being advised to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.