Rollers: Developing a sense of family

New Rollers Basketball Club members Alisa and Payton Thomas Pangelinan were beyond grateful for receiving relief goods from RBC coach Jenny Lee and her company Dong A Wholesale.

Alisa, whose son Thomas plays for the Rollers U12 Team, felt the sense of family in the club, especially during these trying times.

“Payton and I are still pretty new to the organization, but they have welcomed us with bright smiles, encouraging words, and a sense of family,” Pangelinan said.

“We are currently facing challenging times and the food donations that coach Jenny and her company handed out to the Rollers family is much needed. It is like saying a little goes a long way,” she added.

Lee with the help for Rollers officials and volunteers, and Dong A Wholesale distributed over 100 boxes containing snacks, cup noodles, and drinks to club players and their families last Wednesday morning at the Koblerville Gymnasium.

“What amazes me more is that coach Jenny, a young and driven lady, would ask members how can she help us, how can she help ease the worries of Rollers parents and their families affected by this crisis,” Pangelinan said.

“That shows a lot of maturity, her passion for the sport, and her commitment to the players and the team,” Thomas’ mother added.

Though new to the group, the Pangelinans are no stranger to the Rollers, as Alisa’s brother, Tom, used to play for coach Joe Diaz’s squad.

She said she was her brother’s supporter then and now she loves seeing her son’s turn to join an amazing program that does not only teach kids about basketball, but also teamwork, determination, and giving back to our community.

Pangelinan added that it’s great to see an organization such as the Rollers Basketball Club being around for so many years and proving that they are more than just a basketball group.

“We would like to thank them for their time and dedication in helping our kids and our community,” she said.