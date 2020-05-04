Rollers female players keep up

Share







Rollers Basketball Club’s female players are showing the same commitment as their male counterparts in participating in the group’s virtual training workouts.

Led by coaches Chevy Kate Alipio and Jenny Lee, the Rollers women’s team has been receiving regular instructional videos from their mentors and head coach Joe Diaz and are diligently working on them to master the drills. Similar programs have been shared with Rollers’ boys U12, U15, and U18 squads.

“The online training is a way to build up individual skills during this time of the coronavirus pandemic. During the online training we are mostly focusing with basic ball handling skills. It is good to get used to a certain skill and develop from there as we progress to different ball handling drills,” said Alipio.

Team member Fiona Bucalig echoed Alipio’s thoughts and admitted that though the setup is different compared to the on-court practices, she enjoys the opportunity to focus on improving her individual skills.

“On the court we work on chemistry and teamwork, but with the online drills, it focuses more on individual growth. I definitely like the online drills because I enjoy working and improving my ball handling skills. My favorite drill to do at home is when I use a tennis ball while dribbling. It works on your hand eye coordination, too,” the Mt. Carmel School student said.

“Although playing on the court is definitely different, considering the circumstances, the online drills are great. The drills have definitely given me something to look forward to especially with this pandemic. It’s great that even with these conditions, it hasn’t stop the Rollers’ program from helping us,” Bucalig added.

Kaia Travilla is another Rollers women’s team member joining the program and loves how challenging the drills are and how they will help them get better and ready when actual games and practices resume.

“They are very challenging, especially the behind the back dribbling drills. But, I am glad that the coaches still find a way to give us the opportunity to continue improving our skills despite the situation we are into,” Travilla said.

Besides getting used to looking at videos of drills instead of following in-person training workouts, Alipio said another hurdle to the program is the internet connection.

“We may have technical difficulties at times, but we have to be patient and continue with the workout,” the Rollers coach said.

Meanwhile, Diaz lauded the club’s female players and coaches for showing progress and commitment to the program.

“Everyone is working hard to make sure they get the drills right,” Diaz said.