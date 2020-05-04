Rollers female players keep up

By
|
Posted on May 05 2020
Share

A video grab from Rollers Basketball Club’s online training workout shows players Fiona Bucalig, top, Kaia Travilla, bottom, and coach Chevy Kate Alipio, inset, sharing feedback on the drills they performed. (Contributed Photo)

Rollers Basketball Club’s female players are showing the same commitment as their male counterparts in participating in the group’s virtual training workouts.

Led by coaches Chevy Kate Alipio and Jenny Lee, the Rollers women’s team has been receiving regular instructional videos from their mentors and head coach Joe Diaz and are diligently working on them to master the drills. Similar programs have been shared with Rollers’ boys U12, U15, and U18 squads.

“The online training is a way to build up individual skills during this time of the coronavirus pandemic. During the online training we are mostly focusing with basic ball handling skills. It is good to get used to a certain skill and develop from there as we progress to different ball handling drills,” said Alipio.

Team member Fiona Bucalig echoed Alipio’s thoughts and admitted that though the setup is different compared to the on-court practices, she enjoys the opportunity to focus on improving her individual skills.

“On the court we work on chemistry and teamwork, but with the online drills, it focuses more on individual growth. I definitely like the online drills because I enjoy working and improving my ball handling skills. My favorite drill to do at home is when I use a tennis ball while dribbling. It works on your hand eye coordination, too,” the Mt. Carmel School student said.

“Although playing on the court is definitely different, considering the circumstances, the online drills are great. The drills have definitely given me something to look forward to especially with this pandemic. It’s great that even with these conditions, it hasn’t stop the Rollers’ program from helping us,” Bucalig added.

Kaia Travilla is another Rollers women’s team member joining the program and loves how challenging the drills are and how they will help them get better and ready when actual games and practices resume.

“They are very challenging, especially the behind the back dribbling drills. But, I am glad that the coaches still find a way to give us the opportunity to continue improving our skills despite the situation we are into,” Travilla said.

Besides getting used to looking at videos of drills instead of following in-person training workouts, Alipio said another hurdle to the program is the internet connection.

“We may have technical difficulties at times, but we have to be patient and continue with the workout,” the Rollers coach said.

Meanwhile, Diaz lauded the club’s female players and coaches for showing progress and commitment to the program.

“Everyone is working hard to make sure they get the drills right,” Diaz said.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 5, 2020, 8:39 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:36 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune