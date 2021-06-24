Rollers take 3 of 4 divisions on Tinian

Share











Rollers Basketball Association almost completed a sweep of the Summer Heat 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament by winning the U20, U16, and women’s divisions held last weekend at the Tinian Gymnasium

The only division RBA head coach Joe Diaz’s wards failed to win in the Typhoon Sports Association-organized event was the U18 division, which was won by hometown team Lasso.

In the U20, Matthew Richardson, Chioni Dela Cruz, Frankie Satur, and Ervin Villarin topped Lasso, 19-15, to win the championship. Richardson scored 11 points and Dela Cruz chipped in 7 points in the title game. Lasso’s losing cause was led by Sir Dela Cruz’s 9 markers. Robert Reyes and Malinao Palacios added 3 points apiece for Lasso.

In the U16, Rollers 1’s Leopoldo Naraja hit the marginal baskets in a nip-and-tuck affair against sister-team Rollers 2 to win, 16-14. Naraja paced Rollers 1 in the championship game with 9 points with Lucio Aldan adding 6 points. Freddy Pelisamen and Satur also made up the team. Emanuel Feria fired 7 points for Rollers 2, which also got 4 points from Nobert Hocog and 3 points from Elvan Garcia. Johnae Raquepo also suited up for Rollers 2.

In the women’s division, Shanisse Aldan was on fire all game long, scattering 11 markers in Lady Rollers’ 14-7 shellacking of Lady Lasso in the finale. Marianne Cayetano added 2 points and Kaia Travilla 1 point in the victory, while Lady Lasso had Colleen Cing, Pritzel Carreon, and Anissa Dela Cruz scoring 2 markers apiece with Emiliana King contributing a point. Fiona Bucalig completed the four for the Lady Rollers.

Last but not the least, Lasso surprised Rollers 1 in the U18 age group with a 16-11 win in the championship game. Sir Dela Cruz might as well be knighted as he paved the way for the upset by pouring in 11 points. J.M. Palilio and Malinao Palacios closed out the scoring for Lasso with 3 and 2 points, respectively. Rollers 1 had Pelisamen scoring 7 points and Naraja 4 points. Satur and Aldan also made up the runner-up team.

Typhoon Sports Association president Keith Nabors congratulated the champion teams and thanked all the clubs that took part in the weekend tournament.

“This tournament was meant for our children in the community to have an opportunity to do something since the COVID-19 restrictions and a chance for the sponsor’s children—Damien and Dillen Dela Cruz—to play with other ballers on Tinian,” he said.

Nabors also said the Summer Heat 3-on-3 tourney also served as tribute to the Dela Cruz family’s late patriarch, Vicente M. Dela Cruz. “Considering the celebration following the tournament (Father’s Day) we wanted to dedicate this event to [Vicente M. Dela Cruz], who passed on due to cancer. Looking forward, after this successful event, we hope to make this an annual event and dedicate it to all those who passed on and continue to fight cancer.”

For his part, RBA’s Diaz thanked Tinian’s warm hospitality and Typhoon Sports Association for a very well-run tournament.

“I want to congratulate coordinator Carla King and her husband for a very successfully tournament. I also want to thank Typhoon Sports Association and Keith Nabors for inviting us. Even if it was last minute, almost 98% of our players came and enjoyed their first time on Tinian. They all had a fun experience,” he said.

Carla Dela Cruz said the Summer Heat 3-on-3 tourney’s goal was just to have the island’s youth come together and play ball. “When COVID-19 hit, opportunities were very limited. Now, the timing is just perfect. The CNMI is on Community Vulnerability Level Green and [last weekend] was Father’s Day,” she said.

She also thanked her brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Deidra Dela Cruz, for sponsoring the Summer Heat 3-on-3 tourney and Nabors for “his untiring dedication to our youth and lending a big hand to ensure this event was a success.”