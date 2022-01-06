Rota high school, GTC lead vaxx rates at PSS

Left graphic shows the vaccination rates among elementary schools of the Public School System. At right is the graphic for PSS secondary students. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The vaccination rate among all middle and high schools of the CNMI Public School System averages at 80%, with the Dr. Rita H. Inos Jr./Sr. High School on Rota having the highest vaccination rate of 90%.

Among PSS elementary schools, the vaccination rate is currently at 52%, with the Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School having the highest vaccination rate of 57%.

These, among a host of other information, were unveiled yesterday, with PSS publishing the vaccination rates of its schools as of Jan. 5, covering all PSS elementary, middle, and high school students. Graphics displaying the schools and their vaccination rates can be found on PSS’ social media pages.

At 57%, the GTC Elementary School’s vaccination rate was top of the heap among elementary schools as of Jan. 5, followed by Garapan Elementary School, Oleai Elementary School, and Kagman Elementary School, which each have 55% of their eligible students vaccinated.

William S. Reyes Elementary School is at 54%, Sinapalo Elementary School is at 52%, Koblerville Elementary School is at 51%, and Tinian Elementary School is at 47%. At 40% is San Vicente Elementary School.

Currently, all CNMI PSS elementary schools have been open for full in-person classes since Jan. 3. On Mondays, elementary schools are open from 7:30am to 11:30am. From Tuesday to Friday, elementary schools are open from 7:30am to 2pm.

For middle schools and high schools, Dr. Rita H. Inos Jr./Sr. High School’s 90% vaccination rate puts it ahead of the pack. Close behind at 89% vaccinated is Tinian Jr./Sr. High School in Tinian and Marianas High School.

Saipan Southern High School is at 83%, Da’Ok Academy at 82%, and Kagman High School at 80%. Hopwood Middle School is at 79%, Tanapag Middle School is at 77%, and Francisco M. Sablan Middle School and Dandan Middle School are at 72%.And at 69% is Chacha Oceanview Middle School.

Currently, all PSS high schools have been open for full in-person classes since Jan. 3. On Mondays, high schools are open from 8:30am to 12:30pm. From Tuesday to Friday, high schools are open from 8:30am to 3:15pm.

Currently, middle schools are on cohort schedules until Jan. 10.

During a CNMI Board of Education meeting last Dec. 28, Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred B. Ada explained that the decision to open PSS middle schools for full in-person classes was due to scheduling overlaps with the Jan. 3 reopening date and some middle schools’ vaccination schedules.

Ada explained to the board that he had met with middle school principal representative Martha Kintol, who expressed to him the need for middle schools to continue on with cohorts until Jan. 10 to clear out any overlap between the return to full in-person classes and some schools’ vaccination schedules.

Ada told the BOE that one middle school’s scheduled date to administer second doses of COVID-19 vaccines through school-based vaccinations was set for Jan. 5.

Come Jan. 10, the scheduling overlaps should be resolved, and middle schools will reopen for full in-person classes.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

