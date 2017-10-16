Rota senator: Physicians must be compensated

A Rota senator is convinced that the two physicians who are suing the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. to be paid for the services they rendered at the Rota Health Center deserve to be paid.

Dr. Francois Claassens and Dr. James Toskas want to be paid a combined $635,187.

Sen. Teresita Santos (R-Rota), who is a member of the Rota Legislative Delegation and chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare, said in an email to Saipan Tribune it is “clear and convincing” that the two physicians “must be compensated for the services [they] provided.”

“A thorough review of all the documents provided by both physicians, the time and services provided, are clear and convincing the physicians must be compensated for the services provided. A series of meetings were conducted and, at the outset of those meetings, the Rota Legislative Delegation and local leaders have concluded that payments must be made to satisfy the claims made by both physicians,” said Santos.

She added that it has “always been the position” of the delegation and local leaders to “amicably resolve” outstanding debts owed both the physicians for their services rendered during their stay at RHC.

Toskas has been serving RHC since 1998 through the Department of Public Health while Claassens has been at RHC since 2005. They want the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. to pay them $327,187 and $308,000, respectively.

The Rota Legislative Delegation previously adopted Resolution 19-16, requesting the governor, the attorney general, and the chief executive officer of CHCC to negotiate and settle the claims of Claassens and Toskas.

The delegation also previously attempted to appropriate $15,000 each to both Claassens and Toskas to “partially begin making payments to both physicians”; however, Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog, who was acting governor at the time, line-item vetoed the provision.

“… It is highly encouraged that the affected parties settle the matter amicably, rather than going through a court proceeding which would incur more expenses to CHCC,” said Santos.

Claassens and Toskas sued RHC and CHCC in the CNMI Superior Court in mid-September.