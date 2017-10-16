Rota senator: Physicians must be compensated

By
|
Posted on Oct 16 2017

Tag: , , ,

A Rota senator is convinced that the two physicians who are suing the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. to be paid for the services they rendered at the Rota Health Center deserve to be paid.

Dr. Francois Claassens and Dr. James Toskas want to be paid a combined $635,187.

Sen. Teresita Santos (R-Rota), who is a member of the Rota Legislative Delegation and chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare, said in an email to Saipan Tribune it is “clear and convincing” that the two physicians “must be compensated for the services [they] provided.”

“A thorough review of all the documents provided by both physicians, the time and services provided, are clear and convincing the physicians must be compensated for the services provided. A series of meetings were conducted and, at the outset of those meetings, the Rota Legislative Delegation and local leaders have concluded that payments must be made to satisfy the claims made by both physicians,” said Santos.

She added that it has “always been the position” of the delegation and local leaders to “amicably resolve” outstanding debts owed both the physicians for their services rendered during their stay at RHC.

Toskas has been serving RHC since 1998 through the Department of Public Health while Claassens has been at RHC since 2005. They want the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. to pay them $327,187 and $308,000, respectively.

The Rota Legislative Delegation previously adopted Resolution 19-16, requesting the governor, the attorney general, and the chief executive officer of CHCC to negotiate and settle the claims of Claassens and Toskas.

The delegation also previously attempted to appropriate $15,000 each to both Claassens and Toskas to “partially begin making payments to both physicians”; however, Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog, who was acting governor at the time, line-item vetoed the provision.

“… It is highly encouraged that the affected parties settle the matter amicably, rather than going through a court proceeding which would incur more expenses to CHCC,” said Santos.

Claassens and Toskas sued RHC and CHCC in the CNMI Superior Court in mid-September.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook1Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter
Erwin Charles Tan Encinares holds a bachelor’s degree from the Chiang Kai Shek College and has covered a wide spectrum of assignments for the Saipan Tribune. Encinares is the paper’s political reporter.

Related Posts

Pot bill expects rise of new industry

Posted On Oct 16 2017
, By

Nurses finally get salary increase

Posted On Oct 03 2017
, By

Rota senator still holds out hope for tractor, healthcare personnel

Posted On Sep 29 2017
, By

‘Except for PSS, CHCC, most are current with Fund’

Posted On Sep 28 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - October 16, 2017

Posted On Oct 16 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 13, 2017

Posted On Oct 14 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Oct. 12, 2017

Posted On Oct 12 2017

Life and Style

Sustainable living is always possible

Posted On Oct 13 2017

Accentuate the positive in your home

Posted On Oct 13 2017

Add value to your home

Posted On Oct 13 2017

Environment

Navy collaboration works to grow coral in Guam

Posted On Sep 25 2017

IT&E joins MINA’s fundraising efforts

Posted On Sep 07 2017

Saipan Brewing signs on as Green Gala sponsor

Posted On Sep 07 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

SIS names merit scholarship for founding principal

Posted On Oct 16 2017

College prep at MCS

Posted On Oct 16 2017

SIS teacher selected for prestigious program

Posted On Oct 13 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA launches QYER.com, airport ad campaign in China

Posted On Oct 13 2017

Japan travel guidebooks visit NMI

Posted On Oct 12 2017

MVA joins Far East Russia tourism show

Posted On Oct 12 2017

Weather Forecast

October 16, 2017, 11:22 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 5:56 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune